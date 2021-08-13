checkAd

Romeo Power Signs Long-Term Supply Agreement With LG Energy Solution to Provide Lithium-Ion Battery Cells Through 2028

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.08.2021, 02:00  |  23   |   |   

Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power”) (NYSE:RMO), an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications, has entered into a long-term supply agreement for lithium-ion battery cells with LG Energy Solution, Ltd. ("LG Energy"), a Tier 1 battery cell and materials manufacturer.

Under the long-term supply agreement, LG Energy has committed to supplying cells to Romeo Power that equal 8GWh of energy through 2028. Romeo Power expects to use the allocated cells to manufacture battery packs for approximately 29,000 electric vehicles sold or operated by its customers.

Romeo Power will facilitate LG Energy’s build of an additional assembly line in Ochang, Korea through a recoupable pre-payment of $64.7 million. The agreement was approved by both Boards of Directors and became effective on August 10, 2021.

“With the rapidly increasing demand for battery cells within the e-mobility space, this partnership with LG Energy is a major milestone that puts Romeo Power in a strong position to support our current and future customers,” said Robert Mancini, Chairman of Romeo Power's Board of Directors. “The high energy density, quality and impressive power output of LG Energy’s cells make them the perfect match for Romeo Power's range of high-performance battery-electric solutions for complex commercial applications.”

About Romeo Power

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) is an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications. The company’s suite of advanced hardware, combined with its innovative battery management system, delivers the safety, performance, reliability and configurability its customers need to succeed. Romeo Power's 113,000 square-foot manufacturing facility brings its flexible design and development process inhouse to pack the most energy dense modules on the market. To keep up with everything Romeo Power, please follow the company on social @romeopowerinc or visit romeopower.com.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including statements about the long-term supply agreement with LG Energy, are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: the ability of LG Energy and Romeo Power to satisfy their contractual obligations under the agreement; design and manufacturing changes and delays; battery cell supply shortages; and general economic and market conditions. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those implied by our forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Romeo Power in general, see the risk disclosures in Romeo Power’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in other filings made with the SEC by Romeo Power. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and Romeo Power undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Romeo Power Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Romeo Power Signs Long-Term Supply Agreement With LG Energy Solution to Provide Lithium-Ion Battery Cells Through 2028 Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power”) (NYSE:RMO), an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications, has entered into a long-term supply agreement for lithium-ion battery cells with LG …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
OCGN Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
FREYR Battery, Finnish Minerals Group and the City of Vaasa to Explore Industrial Scaling of ...
The Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
NextGen Healthcare Announces Date for 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
OneMain Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Offering of Common Stock
Organon Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 and Announces Inaugural Dividend
Cornerstone Building Brands Highlights Recent Business Performance at Barclays Building & Building ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Nanox Enters into Acquisition via Merger Agreement with Zebra Medical Vision Ltd. and Announces ...
Mogo Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Provides FY2022 Outlook
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.08.21Romeo Power Announces Susan Brennan as New President and Chief Executive Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Romeo Power Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Romeo Power Announces Appointment of Matthew Sant as General Counsel
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten