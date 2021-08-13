Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Results

checkAd

  • Net Income for Q2 2021 increased $2.3 million, or 80.4%, to a record $5.2 million versus Q2 2020 
  • Return on average assets for Q2 2021 rose 28 basis points year-over-year to 1.05% 
  • Return on common equity for Q2 2021 rose 603 basis points year-over-year to 15.0% 
  • Provision for loan losses of $809 thousand declined 38% versus the same period last year due to stabilizing credit trends 
  • Average Loans (net of PPP) for Q2 2021 increased 22.3% year-over-year, to $1.1 billion 
  • Average Demand Deposits for Q2 2021 grew 37.4% year-over-year to $627.8 million 
  • Total Assets grew $387.3 million, or 23.3%, from year-end 2020 to $2.1 billion at June 30, 2021 
  • Trust and asset advisory business revenue increased 26.3%, to $2.4 million, for Q2 2021 

MIDDLETOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:OBT), parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Co. (the "Bank") and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. ("HVIA"), today announced net income of $5.2 million, or $1.16 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. This compares with net income of $2.9 million, or $0.64 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. For the first six months of 2021, net income increased by $4.9 million, or 90.8%, over the prior year period, to $10.2 million, or $2.28 per basic and diluted share. This compares with net income of $5.4 million, or $1.19 per basic and diluted share, for the first six months of 2020.

"I am pleased to announce yet another record quarter of financial performance for the Bank and Company," said Orange County Bancorp President & CEO, Michael Gilfeather. "These results reflect significant growth across all facets of our business, with particularly noteworthy increases in assets and loans as liquidity initiatives took hold and credit uncertainty gave way to an increasingly favorable business outlook."

"The quarter also represents a very important transition period for the organization," Gilfeather added. "As the growth strategy we initiated several years ago continued to yield strong results, the Board and management team elected to leverage our success through a NASDAQ IPO. I am pleased to announce completion of our offering and subsequent NASDAQ Capital Market listing under the stock symbol "OBT" during the first week of August. Our transaction was upsized in the face of strong demand and culminated in the sale of 1.15 million shares to new investors at $33.50 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $38.5 million. While technically a Q3 event, the groundwork for the transaction began in earnest in Q2 and entailed major contributions from all divisions of the Bank. It was a phenomenal success, particularly in conjunction with the financial results just reported, and positions the Company well for continued growth going forward.

To further highlight our financial accomplishments in Q2, net income of $5.2 million for the quarter pushed our first half net income over $10 million, nearly double the same period last year. Total assets of the Bank also exceeded $2 billion for the first time, increasing $387.3 million, or 23.3%, from year-end 2020.

Total loans were $1.29 billion as of June 30, 2021, representing a $134.1 million, or 11.6%, increase from $1.15 billion at December 31, 2020. This growth was primarily due to increases in commercial real estate and Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loans. Net of PPP, loans grew $94.4 million, reflecting improving economic strength and business opportunities our clients are seeing across the regions we serve. Since the government approved a second round of PPP funding in early 2021, the Bank's PPP loan balance has risen 58%, from nearly $69 million at year-end 2020 to nearly $109 million at the close of Q2 2021. While the program ended on May 31, 2021 we continue to work with our PPP borrowers to assess whether their loans qualify for government forgiveness and, if so, help them through the process.

Deposit growth was also strong for the quarter, with total deposits of $1.87 billion as of June 30, 2021 representing a $382.4 million, or 25.7%, increase from $1.49 billion at December 31, 2020. Over half of these deposits are in low to zero cost NOW and Demand Deposit accounts, resulting in our relatively low average cost of deposits.

Our net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 3.09%, compared to 3.34% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, and 3.18% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 3.51% for the same period last year.While we did experience margin compression, overall loan growth resulted in an increase in net interest income for the quarter of $2.9 million, or 24.2%, versus the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income increased $5.2 million, or 22.6%, versus the same period last year.

The Company's Wealth Management initiative, which launched earlier this year, also enjoyed strong growth. Orange Wealth Management is a platform that provides a comprehensive suite of wealth management services delivered through the Company's Private Banking and Trust Services Division and HVIA subsidiary. Revenues grew 26.3%, to $2.4 million, for the second quarter 2021 verses the same quarter last year and are up 22.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Assets under management (AUM) ended Q2 at $1.24 billion, up $48.4 million for the first half of the year. HVIA, which until recently focused its marketing efforts on our historical operating region, is now actively expanding into Westchester to leverage and support our business relationships there. We remain excited by the growth prospects for this exciting initiative.

While pleased with these results, much remains to be done. We just opened a new branch in the Bronx with a seasoned team that is well respected in the local business community. Senior Vice President and Senior Commercial Loan Officer, Anthony Mormile, is leading this effort and we are very encouraged by the results to date. Additionally, our scheduled Nanuet branch opening later this year will strengthen our presence in Rockland County and, given its proximity to New Jersey, provide a point of entree into Bergen County. In keeping with our broader strategy for the Bank, we intend to remain disciplined and rigorous with branch initiatives.

The success we've enjoyed the past several years doesn't happen without a dedicated staff," Gilfeather concluded. "Last year, the pandemic and need to provide PPP loans to our business clients pushed the Bank beyond what even we thought possible. Our employees responded without hesitation, implementing new systems and processing more than $100 million in loans for clients in a matter of months. This quarter, we sought to raise the public profile of our efforts, improve liquidity, and fund further growth of the Company through an initial public offering. This required enormous effort from the entire organization and, again, our employees responded, assuming important responsibilities in addition to their daily work servicing clients and providing trust and investment assistance. Their efforts resulted in an outstanding transaction, ensuring future growth and viability for the Company. I thank them for a job well done."

Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Financial Review

Net Income 

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $5.2 million, compared to net income of $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.3 million, or 80.4%. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $10.2 million, compared to net income of $5.4 million for the same period of 2020, an increase of $4.8 million, or 90.8%. The increase for both the three and six month periods in 2021 compared to 2020 was driven primarily by an increase in net interest income and decrease in provision for loan losses, partially offset by increases in non-interest expense and provision for income taxes.

Net Interest Income 

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income increased by $2.9 million, or 24.2%, versus the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income increased by $5.2 million, or 22.6%, versus the same period last year.

Total interest income increased $2.7 million, or 21.1%, and $4.8 million, or 19.0%, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectiveley, versus the corresponding periods last year. The increase in interest income was primarily due to loan growth and fees associated with PPP loan forgiveness.

Total interest expense decreased $121 thousand in the second quarter of 2021, to $1.0 million, compared to $1.1 million in the second quarter of the prior year, and decreased $388 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2021, to $2.0 million from $2.4 million, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease resulted from a reduction in deposit interest expense partially offset by an increase in interest expense due to the subordinated debt issued in September 2020. Lower interest expense on deposits was consistent with the reduction of the Fed Funds rate in the first quarter of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provision for Loan Losses 

The Company recognized provisions for loan losses of $809 thousand and $875 thousand for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, compared to $1.3 million and $2.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively. The lower provisions reflect improved credit metrics and declining loan deferrals. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.32% as of June 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio was 1.45%.

Non-Interest Income 

Non-interest income was $3.0 million during both the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, while non-interest income was $5.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $5.5 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of $372 thousand, or 6.7%. The increase was a result of continued growth in the Bank's trust operations and HVIA's asset management activities.

Non-Interest Expense 

Non-interest expense was $10.4 million and $9.9 million during the second quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively, an increase of $497 thousand, or 5%, while non-interest expense was $20.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $19.5 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of $1.2 million, or 6.3%. The increase in non-interest expense for the three and six month periods was due to the Bank's continued investment in growth. This investment was comprised primarily of increases in salaries, information technology, professional fees, and deposit insurance costs resulting from significant growth in deposit balances. The efficiency ratio improved to 58.90% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 66.98% for the same period in 2020, and improved to 60.41% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from 67.97% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Income Tax Expense 

The provision for income taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $1.3 million compared to $695 thousand for the same period in 2020. The provision for income taxes for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $2.5 million compared to $1.3 million for the same period in 2020. The increase for both periods was due to the increase in income before income taxes. The effective tax rate for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 was 19.5%, versus 19.5% and 19.8%, respectively, for the same periods last year.

Financial Condition 

Total consolidated assets increased $387.3 million, or 23.3%, from $1.7 billion at December 31, 2020 to $2.1 billion at June 30, 2021. The increase reflects increases in cash and due from banks, loans receivable and investments.

Total cash and due from banks increased from $121.2 million at December 31, 2020 to $322.9 million at June 30, 2021, an increase of $201.7 million, or 166.4%. The increase was primarily due to increases in deposit account balances driven by seasonal increases in municipal deposits, ongoing success attracting business account assets, and government efforts to increase liquidity in the economy.

Total investments increased $47.6 million from $330.1 million at December 31, 2020 to $377.7 million at June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily in mortgage backed and municipal securities.

Total loans increased from $1.2 billion at December 31, 2020 to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $134.1 million, or 11.6%. This increase was primarily due to an increase in commercial real estate loans of $82.9 million and PPP loans of $39.7 million.

Total deposits increased $382.4 million to $1.9 billion at June 30, 2021, from $1.5 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily related to business account activity, PPP loan proceeds and government liquidity efforts, combined with municipal deposit growth attributable to cyclical real estate tax collections.

Stockholders' equity increased $5.5 million to $140.9 million at June 30, 2021 from $135.4 million at December 31, 2020 due to an $8.4 million net increase in retained earnings partially offset by a $2.9 million decline in AOCI during the first half of 2021 resulting from a change in the market value of investments.

At June 30, 2021, the Bank maintained capital ratios in excess of regulatory standards for well capitalized institutions. The Bank's Tier 1 capital to average assets ratio was 7.56%, both the common equity and Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets were 12.13% and the total capital to risk weighted assets ratio was 13.38%.

Loan Quality 

At June 30, 2021, the Bank had total non-accrual loans of $2.0 million, or 0.16% of total loans, which included $959.0 thousand of Troubled Debt Restructured Loans ("TDRs"), or 0.07% of total loans. This total was unchanged from year end 2020. Accruing loans delinquent greater than 30 days were $1.1 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $1.8 million at December 31, 2020. The following table shows the current status of loans deferred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC. 
SUMMARY OF LOAN PORTFOLIO SEGMENTS AND DEFERMENTS 
(UNAUDITED) 
(Dollar Amounts in thousands)
                       
                      Total Deferments as of June 30, 2021
Industry Classification
  June 30, 2021
Balance 		    Loan Count     % of Total Loans     Outstanding Balance     Loan Count     Deferred %
Real Estate and Rental Leasing
  $ 529,630       496       41.0%     $ 4,081       5       0.8%
Healthcare and Social Assistance
    106,158       624       8.2%       695       3       0.7%
Construction
    74,111       102       5.7%       -       -       0.0%
Retail Trade
    44,131       79       3.4%       -       -       0.0%
Management of Companies/Enterprise
    34,233       16       2.7%       -       -       0.0%
Wholesale Trade
    34,173       73       2.6%       -       -       0.0%
Manufacturing
    44,815       105       3.5%       -       -       0.0%
Hotel / Motel
    27,043       10       2.1%       7,588       3       28.1%
Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services
    17,994       169       1.4%       51       2       0.3%
Finance and Insurance
    24,803       66       1.9%       -       -       0.0%
Contractors
    15,515       103       1.2%       -       -       0.0%
Educational Services & Child Care
    13,344       32       1.0%       -       -       0.0%
Administrative and Management
    14,495       89       1.1%       -       -       0.0%
Food Service
    17,886       34       1.4%       -       -       0.0%
Art, Entertainment, and Recreation
    14,919       10       1.2%       -       -       0.0%
Transportation and Warehousing
    10,274       33       0.8%       -       -       0.0%
Residential Real Estate & Other
    159,234       1,297       12.3%       -       -       0.0%
PPP Loans
    108,711       592       8.4%       -       -       0.0%
Total system loan balances
  $ 1,291,469       3,930       100.0%     $ 12,415       13       1.0%
Net deferred & unapplied
    (4,584 )                                      
Total loans
    1,286,885                                        
                    Total Deferments as of June 30, 2021
Loan Portfolio Category
June 30, 2021
Balance 		    Loan Count     % of Total Loans     Outstanding Balance     Loan Count     Deferred %
CRE:                                            
Multifamily
$ 162,274       91       12.6%     $ 2,367       1       1.5%
Non-owner occupied
  445,549       388       34.5%       8,192       5       1.8%
Owner occupied
  174,276       189       13.5%       1,110       2       0.6%
Construction, development, land
  71,059       38       5.5%       -       -       0.0%
                                             
C&I
  241,103       1,791       18.7%       746       5       0.3%
PPP Loans
  108,711       592       8.4%       -       -       0.0%
                                             
Consumer:
                                           
Residential
  71,687       528       5.6%       -       -       0.0%
Non-residential
  16,810       313       1.3%       -       -       0.0%
Total system loan balances
$ 1,291,469       3,930       100.0%     $ 12,415       13       1.0%
Net deferred & unapplied
  (4,584 )                                      
Total loans
  1,286,885                                        
                                             

At the outset of the pandemic, management identified certain industries, including hospitality, healthcare, and retail, it viewed as most susceptible to stress from a prolonged economic slowdown. Notwithstanding perceived industry risks, portfolio concentration and exposure across these segments is modest. Notably, Lodging and Food Services, which broadly reflect our exposure to hotels, food and beverage, constitute $44.9 million, or 3.5%, of our loan portfolio. At quarter end, these categories accounted for 61.1% of our total $12.4 million of loans on payment deferral.

Management continues to evaluate performance trends across industry groups to assess underlying business and liquidity risks due to the economic impacts of COVID-19. While the Bank has continued to provide relief from debt service through forbearance agreements, its focus has shifted toward the resumption of loan payments, as management believes clients in need of deferral have largely been accommodated at this time. Most borrowers requesting deferral early in the cycle resumed scheduled repayment of their loan obligations at the end of their initial 90-day deferral period. Deferred loans at June 30, 2021 were $12.4 million, or 1.0%, of our portfolio, compared with $48.8 million, or 4.2%, of our loan portfolio at December 31, 2020.

About Orange County Bancorp, Inc.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through ongoing innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to more than $2.0 billion in total assets. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and was acquired by the Company in 2012.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity. Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict what the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and results of operations. The pandemic and related local and national economic disruption may, among other effects, continue to result in a material adverse change for the demand for our products and services; increased levels of loan delinquencies, problem assets and foreclosures; branch disruptions, unavailability of personnel and increased cybersecurity risks as employees work remotely.

The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

For further information:
Robert L. Peacock
EVP Chief Financial Officer
rpeacock@orangebanktrust.com
Phone: (845) 341-5005

ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC. 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION 
(UNAUDITED)
 
(Dollar Amounts in thousands except per share data)
    June 30, 2021     December 31, 2020  

ASSETS

               
Cash and due from banks
  $ 322,919     $ 121,232  
Investment securities - available-for-sale
    377,738       330,105  
Restricted investment in bank stocks
    2,109       1,449  
                 
Loans
    1,286,885       1,152,738  
Allowance for loan losses
    (17,049 )     (16,172 )
Loans, net
    1,269,836       1,136,566  
                 
Net Premises and equipment
    14,124       14,017  
Accrued interest receivable
    7,090       6,295  
Bank owned life insurance
    29,064       28,520  
Goodwill
    5,359       5,359  
Intangible assets
    1,821       1,963  
Other assets
    22,172       19,430  
 
               
TOTAL ASSETS
  $ 2,052,232     $ 1,664,936  
 
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
               
                 
Deposits:
               
Noninterest bearing
  $ 652,767     $ 521,093  
Interest bearing
    1,218,898       968,201  
Total deposits
    1,871,665       1,489,294  
                 
Note payable
    3,000       3,000  
Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs
    19,358       19,323  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
    17,298       17,896  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES
    1,911,321       1,529,513  
 
               
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
               
                 
Common stock, $0.50 par value; 15,000,000 shares authorized;
               
4,533,304 issued; 4,488,437 and 4,483,102 outstanding,
               
at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
    2,266       2,266  
Surplus
    84,936       85,111  
Retained Earnings
    56,118       47,683  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
    (1,116 )     1,819  
Treasury stock, at cost; 44,867 and 50,202 shares at June 30,
               
2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
    (1,293 )     (1,456 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
    140,911       135,423  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
  $ 2,052,232     $ 1,664,936  
                 

Note: There were minor changes made to the previously reported December 31, 2020 balance sheet related to corrections for the treatment of deferred costs on loans.

 
ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC. 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 
(UNAUDITED)
 
(Dollar Amounts in thousands except per share data)
   
    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
INTEREST INCOME                                
Interest and fees on loans
  $ 14,033     $ 11,444     $ 27,261     $ 22,446  
Interest on investment securities:
                               
Taxable
    1,156       1,223       2,284       2,558  
Tax exempt
    408       233       771       359  
Interest on Federal funds sold and other
    61       28       104       208  
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
    15,658       12,928       30,420       25,571  
                                 
INTEREST EXPENSE
                               
Interest on savings and NOW accounts
    617       851       1,209       1,807  
Interest on time deposits
    137       254       295       535  
Interest on FHLB advances
    -       -       -       10  
Interest on note payable
    42       42       84       84  
Interest on subordinated notes
    230       -       460       -  
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
    1,026       1,147       2,048       2,436  
                                 
NET INTEREST INCOME
    14,632       11,781       28,372       23,135  
                                 
Provision for loan losses
    809       1,310       875       2,510  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
                               
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
    13,823       10,471       27,497       20,625  
                                 
NONINTEREST INCOME
                               
Service charges on deposit accounts
    158       117       333       325  
Trust income
    1,184       918       2,307       1,956  
Investment advisory income
    1,235       997       2,411       1,898  
Investment securities gains(losses)
    -       586       -       586  
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
    173       182       345       347  
Other
    278       206       523       435  
TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME
    3,028       3,006       5,919       5,547  
                                 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
                               
Salaries
    4,726       4,634       9,273       8,819  
Employee benefits
    876       1,105       2,002       2,254  
Occupancy expense
    967       934       1,932       1,872  
Professional fees
    1,023       1,004       1,930       1,575  
Directors' fees and expenses
    252       276       494       569  
Computer software expense
    1,032       920       2,090       1,714  
FDIC assessment
    267       197       555       366  
Advertising expenses
    285       338       568       651  
Advisor expenses related to trust income
    140       88       261       243  
Telephone expenses
    136       140       270       269  
Intangible amortization
    71       71       143       143  
Other
    626       197       1,198       1,020  
TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE
    10,401       9,904       20,716       19,495  
                                 
Income before income taxes
    6,450       3,573       12,700       6,677  
                                 
Provision for income taxes
    1,257       695       2,482       1,323  
NET INCOME
  $ 5,193     $ 2,878     $ 10,218     $ 5,354  
                                 
Basic and diluted earnings per share
  $ 1.16     $ 0.64     $ 2.28     $ 1.19  
                                 
Weighted average shares outstanding
    4,488,602       4,514,345       4,485,886       4,512,382  
                                 

Note: There were minor changes made to the previously reported June 30, 2020 income statement periods related to corrections for the treatment of deferred costs on loans.

 
ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC. 
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS 
(UNAUDITED)
 
(Dollar Amounts in thousands)

 
Three Months Ended June 30,

 
2021     2020

 
Average Balance   Interest   Average Rate     Average Balance   Interest   Average Rate
Assets:                                    
Loans Receivable (net of PPP)
$ 1,148,215   $ 12,883     4.50%     $ 938,942   $ 11,003     4.71%
PPP Loans
  119,463     1,150     3.86%       67,879     441     2.61%
Investment securities
  361,541     1,541     1.71%       276,908     1,439     2.09%
Due from banks
  270,259     61     0.09%       132,991     28     0.08%
Other
  2,038     23     4.53%       1,446     17     4.73%
Total interest earning assets
  1,901,516     15,658     3.30%       1,418,166     12,928     3.67%
Non-interest earning assets
  81,249                   72,429            
Total assets
$ 1,982,765                 $ 1,490,595            
                                     
Liabilities and equity:
                                   
Interest-bearing demand accounts
$ 276,609   $ 84     0.12%     $ 203,334   $ 102     0.20%
Money market accounts
  627,289     478     0.31%       464,021     681     0.59%
Savings accounts
  183,867     55     0.12%       128,487     68     0.21%
Certificates of deposit
  88,537     137     0.62%       89,830     254     1.14%
Total interest-bearing deposits
  1,176,302     754     0.26%       885,672     1,105     0.50%
FHLB Advances and other borrowings
  3     0     0.27%       -     -     0.00%
Note payable
  3,000     42     5.62%       3,000     42     5.63%
Subordinated notes
  19,348     230     4.77%       -     -     0.00%
Total interest bearing liabilities
  1,198,653     1,026     0.34%       888,672     1,147     0.52%
Non-interest bearing demand accounts
  627,806                   456,931            
Other non-interest bearing liabilities
  17,563                   16,210            
Total liabilities
  1,844,022                   1,361,813            
Total shareholders' equity
  138,744                   128,782            
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,982,766                 $ 1,490,595            
                                     
Net interest income
      $ 14,632                 $ 11,781      
Interest rate spread 1
              2.96%                   3.15%
Net interest margin 2
              3.09%                   3.34%
Average interest earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
  158.6%                   159.6%            

Notes: 
1 The Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
2 Net interest margin is the annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets

 
ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC. 
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS 
(UNAUDITED)
 
(Dollar Amounts in thousands)

 
Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021     2020
  Average Balance     Interest     Average Rate     Average Balance     Interest     Average Rate
Assets:                                            
Loans Receivable (net of PPP)
$ 1,116,706     $ 24,886       4.49%     $ 927,768     $ 22,004       4.77%
PPP Loans
  107,040       2,375       4.47%       33,939       442       2.62%
Investment securities
  351,169       3,013       1.73%       267,617       2,883       2.17%
Due from banks
  224,083       104       0.09%       95,589       208       0.44%
Other
  1,780       42       4.76%       1,361       34       5.02%
Total interest earning assets
  1,800,778       30,420       3.41%       1,326,274       25,571       3.88%
Non-interest earning assets
  81,459                       73,464                
Total assets
$ 1,882,237                     $ 1,399,738                
                                             
Liabilities and equity:
                                           
Interest-bearing demand accounts
$ 269,626     $ 165       0.12%     $ 202,450     $ 205       0.20%
Money market accounts
  583,535       939       0.32%       433,956       1,456       0.67%
Savings accounts
  171,449       105       0.12%       126,286       146       0.23%
Certificates of deposit
  89,660       295       0.66%       88,913       535       1.21%
Total interest-bearing deposits
  1,114,270       1,504       0.27%       851,605       2,342       0.55%
FHLB Advances and other borrowings
  1       0       0.40%       1,163       10       1.73%
Note payable
  3,000       84       5.65%       3,000       84       5.63%
Subordinated notes
  19,668       460       4.72%       -       -       0.00%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
  1,136,939       2,048       0.36%       855,768       2,436       0.57%
Non-interest bearing demand accounts
  590,332                       401,039                
Other non-interest bearing liabilities
  18,306                       16,539                
Total liabilities
  1,745,577                       1,273,346                
Total shareholders' equity
  136,660                       126,392                
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,882,237                     $ 1,399,738                
                                             
Net interest income
        $ 28,372                     $ 23,135        
Interest rate spread 1
                  3.04%                       3.30%
Net interest margin 2
                  3.18%                       3.51%
Average interest earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
  158.4%                       155.0%                
                                             

Notes: 
1 The Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
2 Net interest margin is the annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets

 
ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC. 
SELECTED RATIOS AND OTHER DATA 
(UNAUDITED)
   
  Three Months Ended June 30, (1)     Six Months Ended June 30, (1)
  2021   2020     2021   2020
Performance Ratios:                        
Return on average assets
  1.05%     0.77%       1.09%     0.77%
Return on average equity
  14.97%     8.94%       14.95%     8.47%
Interest rate spread (2)
  2.96%     3.15%       3.04%     3.30%
Net interest margin (3)
  3.09%     3.34%       3.18%     3.51%
Efficiency ratio (4)
  58.90%     66.98%       60.41%     67.97%
Dividend payout ratio (5)
  17.29%     31.37%       17.56%     33.71%
Non-interest income to average total assets
  0.61%     0.81%       0.63%     0.79%
Non-interest expenses to average total assets
  2.10%     2.00%       2.20%     2.07%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
  158.64%     159.58%       158.39%     154.98%
Average equity to average total assets
  7.00%     8.64%       7.26%     9.03%
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans during the period
  0.00%     0.07%       0.00%     0.07%
                         
  At     At
  June 30, 2021     December 31, 2020
Asset Quality Ratios:            
Non-performing assets to total assets
  0.12%       0.15%
Non-performing loans to total loans
  0.19%       0.22%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
  691.08%       641.24%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
  1.32%       1.40%
             
Capital Ratios:(6)
           
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)
  13.38%       13.49%
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
  12.13%       12.24%
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
  12.13%       12.24%
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
  7.56%       8.16%
             

Notes:
(1) Annualized for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(2) Represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods.
(3) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the periods.
(4) The efficiency ratio represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) The dividend payout ratio represents dividends paid per share divided by net income per share.
(6) Ratios are for the Bank only.

 
ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC. 
SELECTED OPERATING DATA 
(UNAUDITED)
 
(Dollar Amounts in thousands except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020     2021   2020
Interest income
15,658   12,928     30,420   25,571
Interest expense
  1,026     1,147       2,048     2,436
Net interest income
  14,632     11,781       28,372     23,135
Provision for loan losses
  809     1,310       875     2,510
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
  13,823     10,471       27,497     20,625
Noninterest income
  3,028     3,006       5,919     5,547
Noninterest expenses
  10,401     9,904       20,716     19,495
Income before income taxes
  6,450     3,573       12,700     6,677
Provision for income taxes
  1,257     695       2,482     1,323
Net income
5,193   2,878     10,218   5,354
                         
Basic and diluted earnings per share
1.16   0.64     2.28   1.19
Weighted average common shares outstanding
  4,488,602     4,514,345       4,485,886     4,512,382
                         
  At     At
  June 30, 2021     December 31, 2020
Book value per share
31.39     30.21
Net tangible book value per share (1)
29.79     28.57
Outstanding common shares
  4,488,437       4,483,102

Notes:
(1) Net tangible book value represents the amount of your total tangible assets reduced by our total liabilities. Tangible assets are calculated by reducing total assets, as defined by GAAP, by $5,358 in goodwill and $1,821, and $1,963 in other intangible assets for June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

 
ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC. 
LOAN COMPOSITION 
(UNAUDITED)
 
 (Dollar Amounts in thousands)
 
  At June 30, 2021     At December 31, 2020
  Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent
Commercial and industrial (a)
346,727       26.94%     299,049       25.94%
Commercial real estate
  781,074       60.69%       698,130       60.56%
Commercial real estate construction
  66,781       5.19%       63,544       5.51%
Residential real estate
  62,274       4.84%       57,941       5.03%
Home equity
  13,057       1.01%       13,960       1.21%
Consumer
  16,972       1.32%       20,114       1.74%
Total loans
  1,286,885       100.00%       1,152,738       100.00%
Allowance for loan losses
  17,049               16,172        
Total loans, net
1,269,836             1,136,566        
(a) - Includes PPP loans of:
108,711             68,974        
                             
ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC. 
DEPOSITS BY ACCOUNT TYPE 
(UNAUDITED)
   
(Dollar Amounts in thousands)

 
  At June 30, 2021     At December 31, 2020  

 
  Amount     Percent     Average Rate     Amount     Percent     Average Rate  
Noninterest-bearing demand accounts
  652,767       34.88%       0.00%     521,093       34.99%       0.00%  
Interest bearing demand accounts
    300,340       16.05%       0.11%       236,951       15.91%       0.15%  
Money market accounts
    642,177       34.31%       0.28%       483,044       32.43%       0.36%  
Savings accounts
    189,154       10.11%       0.11%       157,007       10.54%       0.12%  
Certificates of Deposit
    87,227       4.66%       0.60%       91,199       6.12%       0.75%  
Total
  1,871,665       100.00%       0.15%     1,489,294       100.00%       0.20%  
                                                 
ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC. 
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS 
(UNAUDITED)
   
(Dollar Amounts in thousands)
  June 30, 2021     December 31, 2020
Non-accrual loans:            
Commercial and industrial
5     -
Commercial real estate
  1,345       1,345
Commercial real estate construction
  -       -
Residential real estate
  653       657
Home equity
  -       -
Consumer
  -       -
Total non-accrual loans 1
  2,003       2,002
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due:
           
Commercial and industrial
  337       457
Commercial real estate
  -       -
Commercial real estate construction
  -       -
Residential real estate
  1       2
Home equity
  -       -
Consumer
  126       61
Total loans 90 days or more past due
  464       520
Total non-performing loans
  2,467       2,522
Other real estate owned
  -       -
Other non-performing assets
  -       -
Total non-performing assets
2,467     2,522
             
Ratios:
           
Total non-performing loans to total loans
  0.19 %     0.22
Total non-performing loans to total assets
  0.12 %     0.15
Total non-performing assets to total assets
  0.12 %     0.15
             
Notes:
           
1 - Includes non-accruing TDRs:
959     959
             

SOURCE: Orange County Bancorp, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659606/Orange-County-Bancorp-Inc-Announces- ...

