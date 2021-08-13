Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.

DURANGO, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) (the "Company" or "RMCF"), a global confectionary manufacturer, international franchisor and retail operator delighting consumers through a premium …

DURANGO, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) (the "Company" or "RMCF"), a global confectionary manufacturer, international franchisor and retail operator delighting consumers through a premium offering of gourmet chocolate, confection and self-serve frozen yogurt, today announced that it has reached a cooperation agreement with Global Value Investment Corp. "RMCF greatly values the input and perspective of all our shareholders and, as part of this ongoing engagement, we are delighted to welcome Jeff Geygan, a representative of one of our largest shareholders, to our Board of Directors," said Rahul Mewawalla, Chairperson of the RMCF Board of Directors. "This agreement reflects our commitment to have a Board with diverse experience, expertise and perspective that is best positioned to maximize shareholder value and support RMCF through its next exciting chapter of growth. We look forward to continuing to strengthen RMCF and enhancing value for all our stakeholders, including our franchisees, employees and customers."