Patrick No Joins as a Managing Director, Lazard Private Capital Advisory Group

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) announced today that Patrick No has joined the firm as a Managing Director, in the Private Capital Advisory Group, effective immediately. Based in Singapore, Patrick will cover fundraising and secondary solutions across the Asia Pacific region.

“Patrick is an experienced banker with proven success in multiple sectors and deep relationships with leading private equity firms,” said Holcombe Green, Global Head of Private Capital Advisory. “His addition strengthens our senior experience and expertise in APAC, together with Nick Miles, Head of Europe and Asia Private Equity, and demonstrates our commitment to the continued growth of our advisory practices in the region.”