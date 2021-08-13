checkAd

META Announces Second Quarter and H1 2021 Results

Autor: Accesswire
HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced second quarter 2021 results. Please visit the …

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced second quarter 2021 results. Please visit the Investors section of our website to view the Q2 2021 Shareholder Letter .

The interim financial statements and the associated management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 are available on the Investors section of our website as well as on Nasdaq.com or on the SEC EDGAR website at www.sec.gov .

In Q2 2021, total revenue grew 197%, to $624,320, compared to $210,344 in Q2 2020. For H1 2021, total revenue increased by 88%, to $1,220,623, versus $650,683 in H1 2020. The Q2 2021 net loss was $5,181,392, 3c per share on 197,911,144 weighted average shares, compared to a net loss of $1,816,741, 1c per share on 155,931,625 weighted average shares in Q2 2020. For H1 2021, the net loss was $49,339,912, 27c per share on 183,485,933 weighted average shares, compared to a loss of $3,234,029, 3c per share on 120,093,443 weighted average shares in H1 2020.

The H1 2021 net loss included a one-time, non-cash loss of $40,540,091 on financial instruments. Net cash used in operating activities during H1 2021 was $5,607,851, compared to $4,461,287 in H1 2020. Capital expenditures for purchases of property, plant, and equipment and intangible assets totaled $3,314,875. As of June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled $154,634,423, and common shares outstanding were 279,782,854.

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Global Cleantech 100 company. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com .

META MATERIALS INC. 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

 
           
 
  As of 
June 30, 2021 		    As of 
December 31, 2020 		 

 
       
             
ASSETS
           
Current assets
           
Cash and cash equivalents
  $ 154,634,423     $ 1,395,683  
Restricted cash
    433,627       -  
Grants receivable
    407,523       327,868  
Accounts receivable
    207,760       22,833  
Inventory
    368,293       463,382  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
    1,604,710       514,204  
Assets held for sale
    72,797,392       -  
Due from related parties
    57,658       -  
Total current assets
    230,511,386       2,723,970  
Intangible assets, net
    4,389,607       4,476,614  
Property, plant and equipment, net
    5,382,196       2,761,171  
Operating lease right-of-use assets
    2,994,424       270,581  
Goodwill
    217,613,966       -  
Total assets
  $ 460,891,579     $ 10,232,336  

 
               
Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
               
Current liabilities
               
Trade and other payables
    5,377,375       2,940,452  
Due to related party
    -       245,467  
Current portion of long-term debt
    1,349,274       290,544  
Current portion of deferred revenue
    1,453,556       1,239,927  
Current portion of deferred government assistance
    866,011       779,578  
Preferred stock liability
    77,906,354          
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
    279,832       150,802  
Asset retirement obligations
    21,937          
Unsecured convertible promissory notes
    -       1,203,235  
Secured convertible debentures
    -       5,545,470  
Total current liabilities
    87,254,339       12,395,475  
Deferred revenue
    681,625       804,143  
Deferred government assistance
    76,807       146,510  
Deferred tax liability
    219,962       318,054  
Unsecured convertible debentures
    -       1,825,389  
Long-term operating lease liabilities
    1,145,049       119,779  
Funding obligation
    859,828       776,884  
Long-term debt
    2,739,620       2,743,504  
Total liabilities
    92,977,230       19,129,738  

 
               
Stockholders' equity (deficit)
               
Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 279,782,854 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021, and $Nil par value; unlimited shares authorized, 154,236,692 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020
    257,966       132,347  
Additional paid-in capital
    454,259,192       29,021,974  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
    133,946       (654,880 )
Accumulated deficit
    (86,736,755 )     (37,396,843 )
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
    367,914,349       (8,897,402 )
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
  $ 460,891,579     $ 10,232,336  

 
               

META MATERIALS INC. 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

 
                       
 
  Three months ended 
June 30, 		    Six months ended 
June 30, 		 
 
       
 
  2021     2020     2021       2020    
 
               
Revenue
                       
Product sales
    1,953       -       24,000       1,922  
Development revenue
    622,367       210,344       1,196,623       648,761  
Total Revenue
    624,320       210,344       1,220,623       650,683  
Cost of goods sold
    706       1,336       1,106       2,160  
Gross Profit
    623,614       209,008       1,219,517       648,523  
Operating Expenses
                               
Selling & Marketing
    298,871       153,962       695,465       324,528  
General & Administrative
    3,145,367       1,553,118       5,738,252       3,157,652  
Research & Development
    1,633,653       960,430       3,412,909       1,892,601  
Total operating expenses
    5,077,891       2,667,510       9,846,626       5,374,781  
Other income (expense)
                               
Interest expense, net
    (427,809 )     (324,421 )     (878,717 )     (516,225 )
(Loss) Gain on foreign exchange, net
    (163,941 )     (323,172 )     (330,385 )     256,673  
(Loss) Gain on financial instruments, net
    (535,170 )     1,042,928       (40,540,091 )     1,285,765  
Other income, net
    341,958       236,001       933,864       411,669  
Total other income (expenses)
    (784,962 )     631,336       (40,815,329 )     1,437,882  
Loss before income taxes
    (5,239,239 )     (1,827,166 )     (49,442,438 )     (3,288,376 )
Income tax recovery
    57,847       10,425       102,526       54,347  
Net loss
    (5,181,392 )     (1,816,741 )     (49,339,912 )     (3,234,029 )
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) net of tax
                               
Foreign currency translation gain (loss)
    87,087       160,012       108,648       (159,248 )
Fair value gain (loss) on changes of own credit risk
    9,011       (388,332 )     680,178       (365,208 )
Total Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
    96,098       (228,320 )     788,826       (524,456 )
Comprehensive loss
    (5,085,294 )     (2,045,061 )     (48,551,086 )     (3,758,485 )
Basic and diluted loss per share
    (0.03 )     (0.01 )     (0.27 )     (0.03 )
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted
    197,911,144       155,931,625       183,485,933       120,093,443  

 
                               

  META MATERIALS INC.  

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

             
 
  Six months ended   
 
  June 30, 2021      June 30, 2020   
 
           
 
               
Cash flows from operating activities: 
               
Net loss
    (49,339,912 )     (3,234,029 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
               
Non-cash finance income
    -       (14,002 )
Non-cash interest expense
    742,174       378,485  
Non-cash lease expense
    160,437       -  
Deferred income tax
    (102,526 )     (54,347 )
Depreciation and amortization
    1,173,884       1,197,123  
Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain)
    230,837       (304,973 )
Loss (gain) on financial instruments, net
    40,540,091       (1,285,765 )
Change in deferred revenue
    18,302       (232,986 )
Non-cash government assistance
    (472,499 )     (182,664 )
Loss on debt settlement
    19,253       -  
Stock-based compensation
    651,718       708,468  
Non-cash consulting expense
    12,009       43,673  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
    758,381       (1,480,270 )
Net cash used in operating activities 
      (5,607,851  )        (4,461,287  ) 
Cash flows from investing activities 
               
Purchases of intangible assets
    (274,579 )     (46,977 )
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
    (3,040,296 )     (538,893 )
Proceeds from reverse takeover
    146,954,733       3,072,136  
Net cash provided by investing activities 
      143,639,858           2,486,266    
Cash flows from financing activities 
               
Proceeds from long-term debt
    1,127,151       25,783  
Repayments of long-term debt
    (53,331 )     (190,633 )
Proceeds from government grants
    223,384       198,286  
Proceeds from unsecured promissory notes
    13,963,386       -  
Proceeds from secured convertible debentures
    -       3,630,019  
Proceeds from unsecured convertible debentures
    -       693,784  
Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants, net
    -       598,546  
Proceeds from stock option exercises
    113,155       -  
Proceeds from warrants exercises
    93,993       -  
Proceeds from broker warrants exercises
    16,255       -  
Net cash provided by financing activities 
      15,483,993           4,955,785    

 
               
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 
      153,516,000           2,980,764    
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period
    1,395,683       407,061  
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
    156,367       3,931  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period 
      155,068,050           3,391,756    

 
               
Supplemental cash flow information 
               
Accrued purchases of property, equipment, and patents
    297,345       35,724  
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities
    1,730,743       -  
Right-of-use assets and prepaid expenses recognized in exchange for common stock
    2,149,381       -  
Settlement of liabilities in common stock
    52,063,432       -  
Interest paid on debt
    64,528       18,124  

 
               

Forward Looking Information

This press release includes forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company, Nanotech, their businesses and the proposed transaction, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business strategies, product development, expansion plans and operational activities of the Company and Nanotech, and the benefits to the Company of the potential acquisition of Nanotech. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "plans," "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should," "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks related to the potential benefits of the transaction with Nanotech, the capabilities of Nanotech's facility and the expansion thereof, research and development projects of the Company, the market potential of the products of the Company and Nanotech, the market position of the Company, the completion of the transaction, the scalability of the Company's production ability, capacity for new customer engagements, material selection programs timeframes, the ability to reduce production costs, enhance metamaterials manufacturing capabilities and extend market reach into new applications and industries, the ability to accelerate commercialization plans, the possibility of new customer contracts, the continued engagement of Nanotech's team, the technology industry, market strategic and operational activities, and management's ability to manage and to operate the business. More details about these and other risks that may impact the Company's businesses are described under the heading "Forward Looking Information" in the Company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on July 23, 2021, and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 14, 2021, in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 18, 2021, and in subsequent filings made by Meta Materials with the SEC, which are available on SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Contact

Mark Komonoski
Senior Vice President
Integrous Communications
Phone: 1-877-255-8483 
Email: ir@metamaterial.com

Media inquiries:

media@metamaterial.com

