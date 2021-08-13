Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Steinhausen, August 13, 2021 – Schweiter Technologies reported a strong first half in 2021 amid challenging market conditions, posting a double-digit percentage increase in sales and earnings. Group sales rose by 12% year on year to CHF 626.4 million (11% in local currencies). EBITDA was up by 15% to CHF 77.8 million (14% in local currencies). Despite some major increases in raw material costs, the return on sales improved to reach 12.4%. Operating result (EBIT) rose by 18% to CHF 58.3 million (18% in local currencies), while net income grew 29% to CHF 45.5 million.

Schweiter Technologies Group (in CHF million) H1 2021 H1 2020

+ / - Net sales 626.4 559.5 +12% EBITDA 77.8 67.9 +15% as a % of net sales 12.4% 12.1% EBIT 58.3 49.3 +18% Net income 45.5 35.3 +29%

Business performance, first half 2021

3A Composites reported a pleasing performance with a significant increase in both sales and earnings compared with the first half of 2020. All market segments contributed to the growth in revenue.

The most difficult challenges in the first half of 2021 included meeting delivery deadlines as promised in the face of severe bottlenecks among various supply and transport companies, and managing production at a time when projects were being put on hold by customers. Despite the pressure on supply chains, it was possible to maintain supplier and warehouse management systems and guarantee high product availability. The period saw some significant increases in raw material and transport costs, which could be compensated by sales price increases with a certain delay.