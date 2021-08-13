Fisker Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of $625,000,000 Green Convertible Notes Offering

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) today announced the upsize and pricing of $625,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 2.50% Green Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the "notes") in a private offering only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), representing an increase of $25,000,000 aggregate principal amount from the previously announced proposed offering size. Fisker also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $100,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the notes. The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on August 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Before June 15, 2026, the notes will be convertible at the option of the noteholders only if specific conditions are met. On or after June 15, 2026 until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, the notes will be convertible at the option of the noteholders at any time regardless of these conditions. Conversions of the notes will be settled in cash, shares of Fisker's Class A common stock (the “Common Stock”) or a combination thereof, at Fisker's election. The notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part, for cash at Fisker’s option at any time, and from time to time, on or after September 20, 2024 and before the 41st scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, but only if the last reported sale price per share of Common Stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) during any 30 consecutive trading day period (including the last trading day of such period) ending on, and including, the trading day immediately preceding the date on which Fisker provides notice of redemption. The redemption price will be equal to the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest and additional interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date. The initial conversion rate for the notes is 50.7743 shares of Common Stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes (which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $19.70 per share of Common Stock). The initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 30% over the last reported sale price of the Common Stock on August 12, 2021, which was $15.15 per share.