checkAd

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation Announces Pricing of $150 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.08.2021, 06:11  |  36   |   |   

HOBE SOUND, FL , Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter Acquisition Corporation (the “Company”) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit.  The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) and trade under the ticker symbol “JAQCU” beginning August 13, 2021.  Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.  Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “JAQC” and “JAQCW,” respectively. 

The offering is expected to close on August 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.  Although the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business, industry, sector or geographical location, the Company currently intends to focus on acquiring a business in the consumer industry.  The Company is led by James Hauslein, President of Hauslein & Company, Inc., a private investment firm, and former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sunglass Hut International, James N. Clarke, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Clarke Capital Partners, LLC, a private family office investment firm, and former Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Clearlink, and Gaurav Burman, Managing Partner of Burman Family Holdings, a private investment firm. 

Nomura Securities International, Inc., Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering.  The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 2,250,000 of the units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 12, 2021.  The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus.  When available, copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained by contacting Nomura Securities International, Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, Worldwide Plaza, 309 West 49th Street, New York, New York 10019-7316, or by telephone at 212-667-9000,  or by email at equitysyndicateamericas@nomura.com.  Copies of the registration statement can also be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering and search for an initial business combination.  No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all.  Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC.  Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company Contact
Jupiter Acquisition Corp.
212-207-8884
jim@hauslein.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation Announces Pricing of $150 Million Initial Public Offering HOBE SOUND, FL , Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Jupiter Acquisition Corporation (the “Company”) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit.  The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teleste Corporation's Half year financial report 1 January to 30 June 2021: Net sales, adjusted operating result and order backlog increased
Novozymes reaches a strategic milestone in the implementation of its strategy with a significant ...
Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Rovio Entertainment to acquire hyper-casual game studio Ruby Games
Novozymes delivers strong Q2 results and narrows full-year guidance to the high-end of the range
Greenrose Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension of Time to Consummate Business Combinations
Liberty Gold Receives US$6 million Payment for the Sale of Halilağa - Turkey
Goliath’s Seventh Drill Hole Intersects 48.2 Meters* of Extensive Quartz-Sulphides Veining, ~600 ...
NNIT A/S: 08/2021 Financial report for the first six months of 2021
Nokia deploys private LTE to Western Power Distribution for smart grid trials
MediciNova Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Mika Vehviläinen selected as President and CEO of the Future Company as from completion of the ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board