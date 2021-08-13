checkAd

ForFarmers N.V. ForFarmers nominates Pieter Wolleswinkel as Executive Board member

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.08.2021, 06:25  |  35   |   |   

Lochem, 13 August 2021

ForFarmers nominates Pieter Wolleswinkel as Executive Board member

The Supervisory Board of ForFarmers N.V. (‘ForFarmers’) nominates Pieter Wolleswinkel as member of the Executive Board of ForFarmers, to be appointed by the annual general shareholders meeting (‘AGM’) on 14 April 2022. The appointment is for a period of four years, ending at the end of the annual AGM of 2026. 


 The proposed appointment of Pieter Wolleswinkel relates to the departure as of 1 January 2022 of Adrie van der Ven, COO ForFarmers Poland and responsible for M&A in new regions. Van der Ven remains a member of the Executive Board until 1 October 2021. As of that date, the Managing Director Poland will report directly to the CEO, Yoram Knoop. Roeland Tjebbes, CFO of ForFarmers, will become integrally responsible for the M&A-portfolio, besides the other disciplines for which he remains responsible.

Yoram Knoop: “We are pleased that the Supervisory Board has decided to nominate an internal candidate to fill the vacancy which will be left by Adrie and that our team will then soon be complete again. Pieter has been a member of our Executive Committee as of beginning 2019 and, in his role as COO Netherlands, was almost immediately confronted with the challenges in our sector as a result of the nitrogen debate. His manner, setting out a clear plan together with stakeholders, was noticed straight away. He is an extremely valuable colleague. We are convinced that, pending of course the decision of the AGM, his contribution in the Executive Board will further underpin the implementation of our strategy Build to Grow.”

Pieter Wolleswinkel (1977, Dutch nationality) joined ForFarmers in 2014 as director of the business unit North at ForFarmers Germany. In 2018, he was appointed to director of the Swine business unit at ForFarmers Netherlands and subsequently in January 2019 to COO, responsible for ForFarmers Netherlands, to which Reudink (organic feed) was added in 2021. As if 1 September 2021 ForFarmers Belgium and Pavo (horse feed) will also be added to his portfolio.
Pieter Wolleswinkel grew up on a farm. He is a veterinarian and also has an MBA. After graduating he practiced as a veterinary doctor for a number of years before moving to international leadership positions at Provimi. 

The Supervisory Board is nominating Pieter Wolleswinkel because of his vast knowledge of and experience in livestock farming and management. Particularly his background and education as well as his commercial focus and drive for sustainability, played a decisive role for the Supervisory Board in nominating Pieter Wolleswinkel as member of the Executive Board.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ForFarmers N.V. ForFarmers nominates Pieter Wolleswinkel as Executive Board member Lochem, 13 August 2021 ForFarmers nominates Pieter Wolleswinkel as Executive Board member The Supervisory Board of ForFarmers N.V. (‘ForFarmers’) nominates Pieter Wolleswinkel as member of the Executive Board of ForFarmers, to be appointed by the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teleste Corporation's Half year financial report 1 January to 30 June 2021: Net sales, adjusted operating result and order backlog increased
Novozymes reaches a strategic milestone in the implementation of its strategy with a significant ...
Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Rovio Entertainment to acquire hyper-casual game studio Ruby Games
Novozymes delivers strong Q2 results and narrows full-year guidance to the high-end of the range
Greenrose Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension of Time to Consummate Business Combinations
Liberty Gold Receives US$6 million Payment for the Sale of Halilağa - Turkey
Goliath’s Seventh Drill Hole Intersects 48.2 Meters* of Extensive Quartz-Sulphides Veining, ~600 ...
NNIT A/S: 08/2021 Financial report for the first six months of 2021
Nokia deploys private LTE to Western Power Distribution for smart grid trials
MediciNova Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Mika Vehviläinen selected as President and CEO of the Future Company as from completion of the ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board