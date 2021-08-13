ForFarmers nominates Pieter Wolleswinkel as Executive Board member

The proposed appointment of Pieter Wolleswinkel relates to the departure as of 1 January 2022 of Adrie van der Ven, COO ForFarmers Poland and responsible for M&A in new regions. Van der Ven remains a member of the Executive Board until 1 October 2021. As of that date, the Managing Director Poland will report directly to the CEO, Yoram Knoop. Roeland Tjebbes, CFO of ForFarmers, will become integrally responsible for the M&A-portfolio, besides the other disciplines for which he remains responsible.

The Supervisory Board of ForFarmers N.V. (‘ForFarmers’) nominates Pieter Wolleswinkel as member of the Executive Board of ForFarmers, to be appointed by the annual general shareholders meeting (‘AGM’) on 14 April 2022. The appointment is for a period of four years, ending at the end of the annual AGM of 2026.

Yoram Knoop: “We are pleased that the Supervisory Board has decided to nominate an internal candidate to fill the vacancy which will be left by Adrie and that our team will then soon be complete again. Pieter has been a member of our Executive Committee as of beginning 2019 and, in his role as COO Netherlands, was almost immediately confronted with the challenges in our sector as a result of the nitrogen debate. His manner, setting out a clear plan together with stakeholders, was noticed straight away. He is an extremely valuable colleague. We are convinced that, pending of course the decision of the AGM, his contribution in the Executive Board will further underpin the implementation of our strategy Build to Grow.”

Pieter Wolleswinkel (1977, Dutch nationality) joined ForFarmers in 2014 as director of the business unit North at ForFarmers Germany. In 2018, he was appointed to director of the Swine business unit at ForFarmers Netherlands and subsequently in January 2019 to COO, responsible for ForFarmers Netherlands, to which Reudink (organic feed) was added in 2021. As if 1 September 2021 ForFarmers Belgium and Pavo (horse feed) will also be added to his portfolio.

Pieter Wolleswinkel grew up on a farm. He is a veterinarian and also has an MBA. After graduating he practiced as a veterinary doctor for a number of years before moving to international leadership positions at Provimi.



The Supervisory Board is nominating Pieter Wolleswinkel because of his vast knowledge of and experience in livestock farming and management. Particularly his background and education as well as his commercial focus and drive for sustainability, played a decisive role for the Supervisory Board in nominating Pieter Wolleswinkel as member of the Executive Board.