Martela Corporation’s Half Year Report 1 January – 30 June 2021

Outlook for 2021

The Martela Group anticipates that its revenue and operating result in 2021 will improve compared to the previous year. Due to current situation, visibility to second half of the year is even more

challenging than normally and company is actively monitoring the situation.

Key figures, EUR million

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change 2020 4-6 4-6 % 1-6 1-6 % 1-12 Revenue 18,6 20.6 -9.8 % 38.5 42.3 -9.0 % 88.4 Operating result -2.0 0.0 -4.0 -2.8 -4.0 Operating result % -10.6 % 0.0 % -10.3 % -6.7 % -4.5 % Result before taxes -2.1 0.0 -4.5 -3.5 -4.8 Result for the period -2.1 0.1 -4.4 -3.4 -4.8 Earnings/share, eur -0.46 0.02 -0.98 -0.82 -1.16 Return on investment % -31.8 0.4 -32.5 -18.3 -13.4 Return on equity % -86.7 2.6 -92.2 -47.5 -35.7 Equity ratio % 19.5 25.6 -23.8 % 22.7 Gearing % 86.0 70.2 22.4 % 37.9

Artti Aurasmaa, CEO: