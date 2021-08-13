Martela Corporation’s Half Year Report 1 January – 30 June 2021
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 13.08.2021, 06:30 | 34 | 0 |
The January–June 2021 revenue and operating result decreased compared to previous year.
April–June 2021
- Revenue was EUR 18.6 million (20.6), representing a change of -9.8 %
- Operating result was EUR -2.0 million (0.0)
- Operating profit per revenue was -10.6 % (0.0%)
- The result for the period was EUR -2.1 million (0.1 )
- Earnings per share amounted to EUR -0.46 (0.02)
January–June 2021
- Revenue was EUR 38.5 million (42.3), representing a change of -9.0 %
- Comparable operating result was EUR -3.5 million (-2.8)
- Operating result was EUR -4.0 million (-2.8)
- Operating profit per revenue was -10.3 % (-6.7%)
- The result for the period was EUR -4.4 million (-3.4 )
- Earnings per share amounted to EUR -0.98 (-0.82)
Outlook
Outlook for 2021
The Martela Group anticipates that its revenue and operating result in 2021 will improve compared to the previous year. Due to current situation, visibility to second half of the year is even
more
challenging than normally and company is actively monitoring the situation.
Key figures, EUR million
|2021
|2020
|Change
|2021
|2020
|Change
|2020
|4-6
|4-6
|%
|1-6
|1-6
|%
|1-12
|Revenue
|18,6
|20.6
|-9.8 %
|38.5
|42.3
|-9.0 %
|88.4
|Operating result
|-2.0
|0.0
|-4.0
|-2.8
|-4.0
|Operating result %
|-10.6 %
|0.0 %
|-10.3 %
|-6.7 %
|-4.5 %
|Result before taxes
|-2.1
|0.0
|-4.5
|-3.5
|-4.8
|Result for the period
|-2.1
|0.1
|-4.4
|-3.4
|-4.8
|Earnings/share, eur
|-0.46
|0.02
|-0.98
|-0.82
|-1.16
|Return on investment %
|-31.8
|0.4
|-32.5
|-18.3
|-13.4
|Return on equity %
|-86.7
|2.6
|-92.2
|-47.5
|-35.7
|Equity ratio %
|19.5
|25.6
|-23.8 %
|22.7
|Gearing %
|86.0
|70.2
|22.4 %
|37.9
Artti Aurasmaa, CEO:
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0