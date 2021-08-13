checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Meyer Burger informs about the current delivery status of its high-performance solar modules

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Statement
Meyer Burger informs about the current delivery status of its high-performance solar modules

13-Aug-2021 / 06:46 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Meyer Burger has started first PV module deliveries in July 2021 as expected. The cell and module production have transitioned to 24/7 operation as planned.
  • Meyer Burger has secured the supply chain for all required input materials for cell and module production.
  • Bottlenecks in the supply chains for standard components required for the commissioning of certain production machines have an impact on the speed of the production ramp-up. Completion of the ramp-up is therefore expected to be delayed by a few weeks. 
  • Meyer Burger will arrange appropriate solutions for the delivery of ordered modules with affected customers. 

Global supply chains for various components are out of balance in 2021. Meyer Burger was nevertheless able to secure the supply chains for direct input materials for cell and module production, such as silicon wafers, glass and module frames, early on and suffers from no restrictions in this respect. The construction of Meyer Burger's new cell and module factories was also completed within the announced schedule. Production at both sites is now running in continuous shifts around the clock. However, missing standard components required for the scheduled ramp-up of the factories have delayed the commissioning of individual parts of the production lines and are currently reducing the speed of the production ramp-up. We now no longer expect to reach full production capacity at the end of August, as originally announced, but a few weeks later.

Therefore, we expect the ramp-up phase to take somewhat longer than we anticipated when we confirmed the numerous orders from our wholesale customers. With the affected customers we are now finding individual solutions for the delivery of ordered modules. Thanks to our manufacturing in the heart of Europe, Meyer Burger is able to ship partial deliveries to European customers continuously and expeditiously in order to minimize delays for actually affected end customers as much as possible. 

The slower ramp-up of manufacturing capacity has no impact on the transformation of the business model and the published guidance. Meyer Burger will publish its results for the first half of 2021 on August 19.

Contacts:

Meyer Burger Technology AG Dynamics Group AG
Anne Schneider Andreas Durisch
Head Corporate Communications Senior Partner
M. +49 174 349 17 90 T. +41 43 268 27 47
  M. +41 79 358 87 32
anne.schneider@meyerburger.com adu@dynamicsgroup.ch

End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Meyer Burger Technology AG
Schorenstrasse 39
3645 Gwatt
Switzerland
Phone: +41 033 221 28 00
E-mail: mbtinfo@meyerburger.com
Internet: www.meyerburger.com
ISIN: CH0108503795
Valor: A0YJZX
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1226264

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1226264  13-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

