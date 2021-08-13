EQS-Adhoc Meyer Burger informs about the current delivery status of its high-performance solar modules

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Statement
Global supply chains for various components are out of balance in 2021. Meyer Burger was nevertheless able to secure the supply chains for direct input materials for cell and module
production, such as silicon wafers, glass and module frames, early on and suffers from no restrictions in this respect. The construction of Meyer Burger's new cell and module factories
was also completed within the announced schedule. Production at both sites is now running in continuous shifts around the clock. However, missing standard components required for the
scheduled ramp-up of the factories have delayed the commissioning of individual parts of the production lines and are currently reducing the speed of the production ramp-up. We now no
longer expect to reach full production capacity at the end of August, as originally announced, but a few weeks later.

