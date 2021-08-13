EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Statement

Meyer Burger informs about the current delivery status of its high-performance solar modules



13-Aug-2021

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Meyer Burger has started first PV module deliveries in July 2021 as expected. The cell and module production have transitioned to 24/7 operation as planned.

Meyer Burger has secured the supply chain for all required input materials for cell and module production.

Bottlenecks in the supply chains for standard components required for the commissioning of certain production machines have an impact on the speed of the production ramp-up. Completion of the ramp-up is therefore expected to be delayed by a few weeks.

Meyer Burger will arrange appropriate solutions for the delivery of ordered modules with affected customers. Global supply chains for various components are out of balance in 2021. Meyer Burger was nevertheless able to secure the supply chains for direct input materials for cell and module production, such as silicon wafers, glass and module frames, early on and suffers from no restrictions in this respect. The construction of Meyer Burger's new cell and module factories was also completed within the announced schedule. Production at both sites is now running in continuous shifts around the clock. However, missing standard components required for the scheduled ramp-up of the factories have delayed the commissioning of individual parts of the production lines and are currently reducing the speed of the production ramp-up. We now no longer expect to reach full production capacity at the end of August, as originally announced, but a few weeks later.



Therefore, we expect the ramp-up phase to take somewhat longer than we anticipated when we confirmed the numerous orders from our wholesale customers. With the affected customers we are now finding individual solutions for the delivery of ordered modules. Thanks to our manufacturing in the heart of Europe, Meyer Burger is able to ship partial deliveries to European customers continuously and expeditiously in order to minimize delays for actually affected end customers as much as possible.



The slower ramp-up of manufacturing capacity has no impact on the transformation of the business model and the published guidance. Meyer Burger will publish its results for the first half of 2021 on August 19.