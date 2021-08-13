Meyer Burger Ramp-up of Solar Modules Delayed by Bottlenecks Autor: PLX AI | 13.08.2021, 06:49 | 12 | 0 | 0 13.08.2021, 06:49 | (PLX AI) – Meyer Burger says bottlenecks impacted the speed of the solar module production ramp-up.Meyer Burger says has secured the supply chain for all required input materials for cell and module productionBottlenecks in the supply chains for … (PLX AI) – Meyer Burger says bottlenecks impacted the speed of the solar module production ramp-up.Meyer Burger says has secured the supply chain for all required input materials for cell and module productionBottlenecks in the supply chains for … (PLX AI) – Meyer Burger says bottlenecks impacted the speed of the solar module production ramp-up.

Meyer Burger says has secured the supply chain for all required input materials for cell and module production

Bottlenecks in the supply chains for standard components required for the commissioning of certain production machines made completion of the ramp-up delayed by a few weeks

Meyer Burger says to arrange appropriate solutions for the delivery of ordered modules with affected customers

