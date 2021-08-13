checkAd

Meyer Burger Ramp-up of Solar Modules Delayed by Bottlenecks

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Meyer Burger says bottlenecks impacted the speed of the solar module production ramp-up.Meyer Burger says has secured the supply chain for all required input materials for cell and module productionBottlenecks in the supply chains for …

  • (PLX AI) – Meyer Burger says bottlenecks impacted the speed of the solar module production ramp-up.
  • Meyer Burger says has secured the supply chain for all required input materials for cell and module production
  • Bottlenecks in the supply chains for standard components required for the commissioning of certain production machines made completion of the ramp-up delayed by a few weeks
  • Meyer Burger says to arrange appropriate solutions for the delivery of ordered modules with affected customers
  • Keeps guidance unchanged
