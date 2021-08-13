Lochem, 13 August 2021

ForFarmers 2021 first-half results

Financial highlights for first-half of 20211:

• Total Feed Volume2: +1.9% to 4.9 million tonnes; acquisition effect outweighs slight like-for-like (l-f-l) decline

of which compound feed: +2.2% to 3.5 million tonnes; growth (l-f-l) in cluster Germany/Poland and acquisition effect compensates for decline (l-f-l) in cluster Netherlands/Belgium and United Kingdom

• Gross profit: -0.9% to €217.5 million as a result of increased competition due to Covid and volume decline (l-f-l)

• Underlying EBITDA: -15.4% to €40.8 million despite contribution from acquisitions due to lower gross profit and higher energy and fuel costs; no currency translation effect

• Underlying net profit3: -26.6% to €17.9 million

• Working capital: (year-on-year) improvement by €23.2 million to €53.3 million

• Cash flow from operating activities: -35.9% to €9.1 million; driven by lower EBITDA

Commenting on the 2021 first-half results, ForFarmers CEO Yoram Knoop said: “The results in the first-half of 2021 were disappointing. There was an abnormally fierce battle for market share between feed producers, resulting in margin pressure. This was mainly attributable to the generally dire liquidity situation of our customers. The prolonged Covid measures delayed price recovery for their products, whilst at the same time feed prices rose as a result of the sharp increase in raw material prices. In addition, we lost around €4 million in our underlying EBITDA due to the incident in Germany where we had priced a number of contracts wrongly, as reported in our Q1 trading update. Our volumes increased as a result of the acquisition of De Hoop Mengvoeders and Mühldorfer Pferdefutter, both at the beginning of this year. Like-for-like, we saw volumes decline just a little. In the first half of this year we realised savings, as part of the efficiency programme to save a total of €7 million during this and the coming year. Mainly due to margin pressure and the incident in Germany we realised a lower underlying EBITDA than a year earlier. How long the current margin pressure will continue, largely depends on the diligence of the sector in fully passing on the rapidly increased costs of mainly raw materials and energy, to customers. Against this backdrop, we expect the underlying EBITDA in the second half-year 2021 (including acquisitions) to be more or less in line with the underlying EBITDA in 2H 2020.