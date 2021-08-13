checkAd

ForFarmers N.V. ForFarmers 2021 first-half results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.08.2021, 06:55  |  16   |   |   

Lochem, 13 August 2021

ForFarmers 2021 first-half results

Financial highlights for first-half of 20211:

• Total Feed Volume2:                        +1.9% to 4.9 million tonnes; acquisition effect outweighs slight like-for-like (l-f-l) decline
  of which compound feed:                +2.2% to 3.5 million tonnes; growth (l-f-l) in cluster Germany/Poland and acquisition effect compensates for decline (l-f-l) in cluster Netherlands/Belgium and United Kingdom
• Gross profit:                                  -0.9% to €217.5 million as a result of increased competition due to Covid and volume decline (l-f-l)
• Underlying EBITDA:                       -15.4% to €40.8 million despite contribution from acquisitions due to lower gross profit and higher energy and fuel costs; no currency translation effect
• Underlying net profit3:                     -26.6% to €17.9 million
• Working capital:                            (year-on-year) improvement by €23.2 million to €53.3 million
• Cash flow from operating activities: -35.9% to €9.1 million; driven by lower EBITDA

Commenting on the 2021 first-half results, ForFarmers CEO Yoram Knoop said: “The results in the first-half of 2021 were disappointing. There was an abnormally fierce battle for market share between feed producers, resulting in margin pressure. This was mainly attributable to the generally dire liquidity situation of our customers. The prolonged Covid measures delayed price recovery for their products, whilst at the same time feed prices rose as a result of the sharp increase in raw material prices. In addition, we lost around €4 million in our underlying EBITDA due to the incident in Germany where we had priced a number of contracts wrongly, as reported in our Q1 trading update. Our volumes increased as a result of the acquisition of De Hoop Mengvoeders and Mühldorfer Pferdefutter, both at the beginning of this year. Like-for-like, we saw volumes decline just a little. In the first half of this year we realised savings, as part of the efficiency programme to save a total of €7 million during this and the coming year. Mainly due to margin pressure and the incident in Germany we realised a lower underlying EBITDA than a year earlier. How long the current margin pressure will continue, largely depends on the diligence of the sector in fully passing on the rapidly increased costs of mainly raw materials and energy, to customers. Against this backdrop, we expect the underlying EBITDA in the second half-year 2021 (including acquisitions) to be more or less in line with the underlying EBITDA in 2H 2020.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ForFarmers N.V. ForFarmers 2021 first-half results Lochem, 13 August 2021 ForFarmers 2021 first-half results Financial highlights for first-half of 20211: • Total Feed Volume2:                        +1.9% to 4.9 million tonnes; acquisition effect outweighs slight like-for-like …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teleste Corporation's Half year financial report 1 January to 30 June 2021: Net sales, adjusted operating result and order backlog increased
Novozymes reaches a strategic milestone in the implementation of its strategy with a significant ...
Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Rovio Entertainment to acquire hyper-casual game studio Ruby Games
Novozymes delivers strong Q2 results and narrows full-year guidance to the high-end of the range
Greenrose Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension of Time to Consummate Business Combinations
Liberty Gold Receives US$6 million Payment for the Sale of Halilağa - Turkey
Goliath’s Seventh Drill Hole Intersects 48.2 Meters* of Extensive Quartz-Sulphides Veining, ~600 ...
NNIT A/S: 08/2021 Financial report for the first six months of 2021
Nokia deploys private LTE to Western Power Distribution for smart grid trials
MediciNova Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Mika Vehviläinen selected as President and CEO of the Future Company as from completion of the ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board