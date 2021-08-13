Ina Invest 2021 Half-Year Report: Successful first half with positive portfolio performance and ongoing projects on track

Ina Invest achieved operating earnings (EBIT) of CHF 3.1 million and a profit of CHF 2.9 million.

Value of the real estate portfolio increased by CHF 19 million to CHF 385 million.

80% of the apartments in the Tender complex in Winterthur sold

Acquisition target for 2021 already exceeded

Ongoing projects under development and execution on track

Ambitious plans for growth

Zurich, 13 August 2021 - The Swiss real estate company Ina Invest reported positive results for the first half of 2021, which again exceeded expectations with EBIT of CHF 3.1 million and a net profit of CHF 2.9 million. Ina Invest has therefore built on its success last year and has again reported a profit from the revaluation of investment property of CHF 3.8 million. The value of the real estate portfolio has increased by CHF 19 million in total and now stands at CHF 385 million.

Exceeded acquisition target, successful sales and ongoing projects on track

In the first half, Ina Invest acquired and registered an additional property with a current market value of over CHF 60 million, annual rental income of CHF 2 million and development potential. As a result, Ina Invest has already exceeded its acquisition target for 2021. Title will be transferred in the second half of the year, the purchase has therefore not yet been recognised in the income statement for the first half.