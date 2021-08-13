checkAd

DGAP-News ENCAVIS AG above prior year despite weaker weather conditions - Executive Board confirms positive outlook 2021

ENCAVIS AG above prior year despite weaker weather conditions - Executive Board confirms positive outlook 2021

ENCAVIS above prior year despite weaker weather conditions -
Executive Board confirms positive outlook 2021

Hamburg, August 13, 2021 - MDAX-listed Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard, stock exchange symbol: ECV) continues to grow and is on target with the revenues and results achieved in the first six months of fiscal year 2021. Overall, weather conditions in the first half of the year were weaker than in the same period of the previous year (-13% in electricity production of the previous year's portfolio), but still at plan level. The Executive Board therefore reconfirms both the full-year 2021 forecast published in March 2021 and the >> Fast Forward 2025 growth strategy.

The Company generated revenues of 162.2 million euros in the first six months of fiscal year 2021 (previous year: 154.8 million euros). This corresponds to an increase of 7.4 million euros, or around 5%. This was mainly due to the revenue contribution of the two large-scale Spanish solar parks "La Cabrera" (200 MWp) and "Talayuela" (300 MWp) amounting to around 16.6 million euros. The Spanish parks were thus able to more than compensate for the weather-related decline in sales of the existing parks amounting to 12.2 million euros.

"With production now at full capacity, the two Spanish solar parks were able to unleash their full potential for a positive contribution to sales, thus offsetting the decline in sales in our existing parks due to the current weather conditions, which are significantly below the previous year's level," Dr Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis AG, explained the positive development in the second quarter of this year.

Revenues of the solar parks in the first half of 2021 totaled 118.5 million euros, about 12.6 million euros higher than the comparable figure for the previous year. In contrast, revenues of the wind farm portfolio were around 7.7 million euros below the previous year's figure at 35.9 million euros. In the Asset Management segment, sales of around 6.8 million euros were significantly higher than in the same period of the previous year (previous year: 5.0 million euros). The Technical Services segment generated sales of 2.2 million euros (previous year: 2.6 million euros).

