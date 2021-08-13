VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year 2021

VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year 2021

Adjusted EBITDA rises by roughly 10% to approximately € 112.3m.

Group revenue increases by 1.8% to € 397.6m (2020: € 390.7m). Operating result in the Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment grows by 2.4%. Very positive development in the Household Batteries segment.

Pilot production of high-performance lithium-ion cells to begin as planned by year-end. Consolidated result up by 14.3% to € 45.6m.

The outlook for 2021 remains positive: Further rise in revenue and profit for fiscal year 2021; adjusted EBITDA margin set to improve to around 30%.



Ellwangen, 13th August, 2021. VARTA AG continues its growth path. In the first six months of 2021, Group revenue increased by 1.8% to € 397.6m. Adjusted EBITDA rose by around 10% to € 112.3m. For the technology company based in Ellwangen (Baden-Württemberg), these results confirm the guidance for the current year. Following the official opening of the new lithium-ion cell manufacturing plant at the Nördlingen site at the end of June, the Company now has 60,000 square meters of production space at its disposal for the manufacturing of small lithium-ion round cells. As a result, VARTA AG has the infrastructure to produce up to 400 million cells per year. The new customer orders announced for the second half of the year are currently in progress. At the end of this year, the pilot production of the new ultra-high-performance lithium-ion round cell V4Drive in the 21700 format will also begin at the Ellwangen site. A customer order has already been confirmed for the cells.