NORBIT - Record results for the second quarter of 2021

NORBIT is providing an update on its ambitions and long-term financial targets. According to the updated plan, the company’s ambition is to deliver organic revenues in excess of NOK 1.5 billion and an EBITDA margin above 25 per cent in 2024. In addition, NORBIT is continuing to pursue value-accretive acquisitions to accelerate growth further.

Trondheim, 13 August 2021: NORBIT reports revenues for the second quarter of 2021 of NOK 190 million and an EBITDA of NOK 50.5 million, its best financial quarter in history. For the first half of 2021, the company had revenues of NOK 338.7 million, compared to NOK 306.7 million for the same period of 2020.

Segment Oceans revenues grew by 73 per cent year over year to a record high NOK 101.5 million, with an EBITDA margin of 44 per cent. In segment Product Innovation & Realization (PIR), revenues grew to NOK 78.5 million driven by an increase in activity both on contract manufacturing and R&D services, while revenues for the Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) segment amounted to NOK 16.4 million for the second quarter.

"Oceans delivered a solid quarter with growth mainly attributed to a strong sonar sale, where revenues increased across all geographies. We are pleased to see that the new sonar family WINGHEAD is a significant contributor already one year after the market introduction. This shows that our market driven R&D investments generate an attractive return profile" says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

NORBIT expects continued high activity in Oceans for the second half of 2021, where fourth quarter historically has been the seasonally strongest quarter. For PIR, revenues for the next two quarters are expected to increase from the level reported in the second quarter supported by growing activity towards some larger customers within contact manufacturing. NORBIT expects revenues within segment ITS to exceed NOK 100 million in the second half and a margin uplift, supported by recently announced On-Board Units contracts and completion of the acquisition of iData.

"Since 2010, NORBIT has grown its revenues by close to 30 per cent per year on average, mostly organic, and at the same time remained firm to our objective of delivering sustained and profitable growth. As we prepare for the next phase of our growth strategy, we intend to reinforce the elements that have served the company well in the past, including market-driven innovation to carefully selected niches, recruiting and refining of top talents, utilizing our global sales and distribution platform and a strong corporate culture of always exploring more", says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet