Sp Mortgage Bank Plc's and Savings Banks Group's Half year financial report for January - June 2021 has been published

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
13 August 2021 at 8:00 am (CET +1)

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc's and Savings Banks Group's Half year financial report for January - June 2021 and Pillar III Disclosure Report 30 June 2021 has been published.

The materials are available at www.saastopankki.fi.

SP MORTGAGE BANK PLC

Additional information:

Tomi Närhinen, Managing Director
Savings Banks Union Coop
tomi.narhinen@saastopankki.fi
+358 40 724 3896

Tero Kangas, Managing Director
Sp Mortgage Bank Plc
tero.kangas@saastopankki.fi
+358 50 420 1022

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc is part of the Savings Banks Group and the Savings Banks Amalgamation. The role of Sp Mortgage Bank is, together with Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc, to be responsible for obtaining funding for the Savings Banks Group from money and capital markets. Sp Mortgage Bank is responsible for the Savings Banks Group's mortgage-secured funding by issuing covered bonds.

