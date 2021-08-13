Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) Q2 2021 report and presentation
Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) announces its second quarter 2021 presentation and report.
Headlines Q2 2021
- Reorganizing into Green Energy Group
- 23% utilization and EBITDA of negative $1.4 million marks cycle trough for SBX, outlook improving
- SBX delivers on growth plan, winning awards on 4 vessels
- GEM granted 3x development support from Forskningsrådet
- GEM signs agreement involving the Project ULTRA
- LOI for the “Fulmar Explorer” following end of quarter
- Completed private placement of 7,000,000 shares, raising NOK 31.5m in gross proceeds
- Market conditions improving
