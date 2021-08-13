The Bank Norwegian Group (the Group) reported profit after tax in the second quarter of NOK 367.8 million compared with NOK 396.8 million in the first quarter and down from NOK 582.1 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease from the previous quarter is mainly caused by lower interest income, mainly in Norway from a lower loan portfolio and Sweden and Denmark due to portfolio sales. In addition, this quarter has increased commission income from credit card activity and insurance incentives, offset by seasonal income from Visa in the first quarter. Loan loss provision in the quarter is down by NOK 19 million to NOK 370.7 million. Return on equity ended at 13.3%, compared with 14.3% in the previous quarter. The return on assets was 2.5%, compared with 2.6% in the previous quarter.

The total capital ratio was 27.8%, the core capital ratio was 25.6% and the CET1 ratio was 24.0%, including set aside 60% of net result to dividend for 2021 and the remaining NOK 1 from 2020 (CET1 25.7% pre dividend set-aside), compared to our internal CET1 target of 17.5%.