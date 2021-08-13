BANK NORWEGIAN ASA EVENTFUL QUARTER WITH IMPROVED ACTIVITY LEVEL AND RECORD STRONG CAPITALIZATION
The Bank Norwegian Group (the Group) reported profit after tax in the second quarter of NOK 367.8 million compared with NOK 396.8 million in the first quarter and down from NOK 582.1 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease from the previous quarter is mainly caused by lower interest income, mainly in Norway from a lower loan portfolio and Sweden and Denmark due to portfolio sales. In addition, this quarter has increased commission income from credit card activity and insurance incentives, offset by seasonal income from Visa in the first quarter. Loan loss provision in the quarter is down by NOK 19 million to NOK 370.7 million. Return on equity ended at 13.3%, compared with 14.3% in the previous quarter. The return on assets was 2.5%, compared with 2.6% in the previous quarter.
The total capital ratio was 27.8%, the core capital ratio was 25.6% and the CET1 ratio was 24.0%, including set aside 60% of net result to dividend for 2021 and the remaining NOK 1 from 2020 (CET1 25.7% pre dividend set-aside), compared to our internal CET1 target of 17.5%.
In the second quarter, the Bank has sold debt collection credit cards portfolios in Sweden and Denmark, as well as a debt collection instalment loan portfolio in Denmark in July, which will be accounted for in the third quarter. Gross loans to customers increased NOK 495.3 million adjusted for portfolio sales in the quarter, compared with a decrease of NOK 2 223 million in the previous quarter and totaled NOK 40 434 million. Loan growth adjusted for both portfolio sales and currency was NOK -24.0 million compared with NOK -892.8 million in the previous quarter. The second quarter has seen a general uptake in credit card usage month by month visible in all four countries. Instalment loans amounted to NOK 29 872 million and credit card loans amounted to NOK 10 561 million.
Deposits were reduced by NOK 366.9 million compared with a decrease of NOK 3 168 million in the first quarter and totaled NOK 39 143 million at the end of the second quarter. Currency adjusted growth was NOK -845.7 million compared with NOK -2 003 million in the previous quarter. As in the first quarter, Norway continues to be the main source of the decrease in deposits following deposit rate reductions. The decrease in deposits in Norway was NOK 1 722 million in the second quarter and NOK 2 853 million in the first quarter.
