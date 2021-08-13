checkAd

Credit Suisse Names Lehmann, Colombas as Board Members

(PLX AI) – Credit Suisse proposing Axel P. Lehmann and Juan Colombas for election as new non-executive members of the Board.The Board intends to appoint Axel Lehmann as Chair of the Risk Committee, succeeding Richard Meddings, who has held this role …

  • (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse proposing Axel P. Lehmann and Juan Colombas for election as new non-executive members of the Board.
  • The Board intends to appoint Axel Lehmann as Chair of the Risk Committee, succeeding Richard Meddings, who has held this role on an ad interim basis in addition to being Chair of the Audit Committee
