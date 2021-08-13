Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen achieves stable half-year results

Interim result as at 30 June 2021

Deutsche Wohnen achieves stable half-year results

Systematic implementation of new-build strategy

Solid development of important key figures and confirmation of forecast

Management and Supervisory Boards welcome Vonovia SE's plan to make improved offer for business combination

Berlin, 13 August 2021. In the first half-year, Deutsche Wohnen continued its stable development, and its results were in line with the forecast. Furthermore, the company is making systematic progress with its ambitious climate and new-build strategy. As before, Deutsche Wohnen takes a positive view of the intended business combination with Vonovia SE.

Michael Zahn, CEO of Deutsche Wohnen: "With its well-founded climate strategy and integrated new-build platform, Deutsche Wohnen has put itself in a strong position to meet its responsibilities to society as a whole. The basis for all of this is the strong and stable development of the company - something which is also reflected in the half-year results published today."

Focus on new building, climate protection and customer service

In the first half-year of 2021, Deutsche Wohnen systematically pressed ahead with its new-build strategy. The company has set itself the goal of making a contribution to combatting the housing shortage in Germany's growth regions. Accordingly, it intends to build approximately 18,000 flats, primarily in the metropolitan regions of Berlin, Dresden/Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart. To achieve this, Deutsche Wohnen has pooled its new-build skills in a separate platform led by the QUARTERBACK Group.