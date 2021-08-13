checkAd

DGAP-News Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen achieves stable half-year results

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.08.2021, 07:06  |  41   |   |   

DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen achieves stable half-year results

13.08.2021 / 07:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Corporate News
 

Interim result as at 30 June 2021

Deutsche Wohnen achieves stable half-year results

  • Systematic implementation of new-build strategy
  • Solid development of important key figures and confirmation of forecast
  • Management and Supervisory Boards welcome Vonovia SE's plan to make improved offer for business combination

Berlin, 13 August 2021. In the first half-year, Deutsche Wohnen continued its stable development, and its results were in line with the forecast. Furthermore, the company is making systematic progress with its ambitious climate and new-build strategy. As before, Deutsche Wohnen takes a positive view of the intended business combination with Vonovia SE.

Michael Zahn, CEO of Deutsche Wohnen: "With its well-founded climate strategy and integrated new-build platform, Deutsche Wohnen has put itself in a strong position to meet its responsibilities to society as a whole. The basis for all of this is the strong and stable development of the company - something which is also reflected in the half-year results published today."

Focus on new building, climate protection and customer service

In the first half-year of 2021, Deutsche Wohnen systematically pressed ahead with its new-build strategy. The company has set itself the goal of making a contribution to combatting the housing shortage in Germany's growth regions. Accordingly, it intends to build approximately 18,000 flats, primarily in the metropolitan regions of Berlin, Dresden/Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart. To achieve this, Deutsche Wohnen has pooled its new-build skills in a separate platform led by the QUARTERBACK Group.

Seite 1 von 5
Deutsche Wohnen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen achieves stable half-year results DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen achieves stable half-year results 13.08.2021 / 07:06 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Stärkstes Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte: va-Q-tec mit breitem Wachstum weiter auf Rekordkurs
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. bietet Überblick über Technologie und Zielmarkt
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA comments on media reports
DGAP-News: MagForce AG announces results of 2021 Annual General Meeting and changes to the Supervisory Board
DGAP-News: Mynaric unterzeichnet millionenschweren Vertrag mit SpaceLink
DGAP-News: Delticom AG: Delticom increases revenues in its core business by 6.5 % and achieves a positive ...
DGAP-News: Strongest half-year in the company's history: va-Q-tec continues top performance with broad-based ...
DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG: Neue Bewertung von Pareto Securities mit Kaufempfehlung und Kursziel 70 Euro
DGAP-Adhoc: Blue Cap AG: Blue Cap AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital mit ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 sehr gut ab
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. engagiert renommierten Distributor für Vertrieb des hauseigenen ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:28 UhrDeutsche Wohnen verdient dank höherer Mieten mehr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07:07 UhrDeutsche Wohnen Half Year FFO EUR 291.4 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
07:06 UhrDGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen zum Halbjahr mit stabilem Ergebnis
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21RBC stuft DEUTSCHE WOHNEN AG auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
10.08.21LEG hat Interesse an Wohnungen von Vonovia/Deutsche Wohnen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21VONOVIA IM FOKUS: Immobilienkonzern startet neuen Anlauf für Übernahme
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08.08.21ROUNDUP: Goldene Rentner - Altersvorsorge von Vorständen immer üppiger
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08.08.21Linke fordert Klarheit beim Kauf von 20 000 Wohnungen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08.08.21Vonovia-Aktie: Das letzte Angebot
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
07.08.21Linke fordert Klarheit beim Kauf von 20 000 Wohnungen in Berlin
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten