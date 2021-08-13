DGAP-News Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen achieves stable half-year results
DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
Interim result as at 30 June 2021
Deutsche Wohnen achieves stable half-year results
- Systematic implementation of new-build strategy
- Solid development of important key figures and confirmation of forecast
- Management and Supervisory Boards welcome Vonovia SE's plan to make improved offer for business combination
Berlin, 13 August 2021. In the first half-year, Deutsche Wohnen continued its stable development, and its results were in line with the forecast. Furthermore, the company is making systematic progress with its ambitious climate and new-build strategy. As before, Deutsche Wohnen takes a positive view of the intended business combination with Vonovia SE.
Michael Zahn, CEO of Deutsche Wohnen: "With its well-founded climate strategy and integrated new-build platform, Deutsche Wohnen has put itself in a strong position to meet its responsibilities to society as a whole. The basis for all of this is the strong and stable development of the company - something which is also reflected in the half-year results published today."
Focus on new building, climate protection and customer service
In the first half-year of 2021, Deutsche Wohnen systematically pressed ahead with its new-build strategy. The company has set itself the goal of making a contribution to combatting the housing shortage in Germany's growth regions. Accordingly, it intends to build approximately 18,000 flats, primarily in the metropolitan regions of Berlin, Dresden/Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart. To achieve this, Deutsche Wohnen has pooled its new-build skills in a separate platform led by the QUARTERBACK Group.
