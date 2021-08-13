HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status Update

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated February 2, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated January 27, 2021. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / …

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX.V:HIVE) (NASDAQ:HVBT) (FSE:HBF) (the " Company " or " HIVE ") is pleased to announce that it has ordered 1,800 Antminer S19j Pro miners from Bitmain Technologies Ltd. ("Bitmain"). These new miners have an aggregate hash power of 180 Petahash per second (PH/s).

Miner Purchase

HIVE is proud to reconnect with Bitmain one of the leading manufacturers in our industry and is excited to make this initial order of S19j Pro miners from Bitmain. These 1,800 miners are the first of our 2022 mining purchase program and will be delivered in 6 equal tranches of 300 miners, commencing in January 2022 through June 2022.

"We are constantly upgrading our ASIC fleet to have the most efficient miners we can buy from cash flow," Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman of HIVE continued, "This purchase with Bitmain enables us to maintain our strategy to diversify the manufacturers we purchase from. Over the past year, we have been expressing our concerns about global shortages in chips and logistics delays in shipping equipment from Asia due to Covid 19. We have deep relationships Bitmain, MicroBT and Canaan which are all top global manufacturers in our industry."

Today's miner purchase announcement is a continuation of our monthly strategy to increase our bitcoin mining capacity. HIVE intends to continue to utilize cash flow to make opportunistic investments and upgrade our fleet of BTC and ETH mining equipment on a regular monthly basis.

Biweekly Status Update

HIVE is also announcing that it expects to file its annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"), on or before August 26, 2021. The operational and reporting challenges associated with our global multi jurisdictional organization are being resolved for timely reporting in the future. This means the board and management are in a black out period and can not trade in the shares until the year end audited numbers have been filed.