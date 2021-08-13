Encavis H1 Revenue, EBITDA Above Estimates; Outlook Unchanged Autor: PLX AI | 13.08.2021, 07:06 | 24 | 0 | 0 13.08.2021, 07:06 | (PLX AI) – Encavis half year revenue EUR 162.2 million vs. estimate EUR 156 million.half year EBITDA EUR 122.3 million vs. estimate EUR 117 millionhalf year EBIT EUR 68.7 million vs. estimate EUR 64 millionSays weather conditions in the first half … (PLX AI) – Encavis half year revenue EUR 162.2 million vs. estimate EUR 156 million.half year EBITDA EUR 122.3 million vs. estimate EUR 117 millionhalf year EBIT EUR 68.7 million vs. estimate EUR 64 millionSays weather conditions in the first half … (PLX AI) – Encavis half year revenue EUR 162.2 million vs. estimate EUR 156 million.

half year EBITDA EUR 122.3 million vs. estimate EUR 117 million

half year EBIT EUR 68.7 million vs. estimate EUR 64 million

Says weather conditions in the first half of the year were weaker than in the same period of the previous year (-13% in electricity production of the previous year's portfolio), but still at plan level

Board expects a stronger increase in revenue to more than EUR 320 million (+9%) for the current fiscal year 2021

Operating earnings (EBITDA) of more than 240 million euros (+7%) and operating EBIT of more than 138 million euros (+4%) are planned



