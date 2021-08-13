checkAd

Encavis H1 Revenue, EBITDA Above Estimates; Outlook Unchanged

Autor: PLX AI
13.08.2021, 07:06  |  24   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Encavis half year revenue EUR 162.2 million vs. estimate EUR 156 million.half year EBITDA EUR 122.3 million vs. estimate EUR 117 millionhalf year EBIT EUR 68.7 million vs. estimate EUR 64 millionSays weather conditions in the first half …

  • (PLX AI) – Encavis half year revenue EUR 162.2 million vs. estimate EUR 156 million.
  • half year EBITDA EUR 122.3 million vs. estimate EUR 117 million
  • half year EBIT EUR 68.7 million vs. estimate EUR 64 million
  • Says weather conditions in the first half of the year were weaker than in the same period of the previous year (-13% in electricity production of the previous year's portfolio), but still at plan level
  • Board expects a stronger increase in revenue to more than EUR 320 million (+9%) for the current fiscal year 2021
  • Operating earnings (EBITDA) of more than 240 million euros (+7%) and operating EBIT of more than 138 million euros (+4%) are planned


ENCAVIS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Encavis H1 Revenue, EBITDA Above Estimates; Outlook Unchanged (PLX AI) – Encavis half year revenue EUR 162.2 million vs. estimate EUR 156 million.half year EBITDA EUR 122.3 million vs. estimate EUR 117 millionhalf year EBIT EUR 68.7 million vs. estimate EUR 64 millionSays weather conditions in the first half …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Ørsted Q2 EBITDA Better Than Expected; Sees FY at Lower End of Guidance
Equinor Benefitting from Higher Commodity Prices, Lower Taxes, Kepler Says in Upgrade to Buy
Telekom Austria Buys 5G Spectrum in Croatia for EUR 14.1 Million
Aker Offshore Wind Preferred Bidder for Floating Offshore Wind Stake in Japan
Airbnb Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected; Sees Higher EBITDA in H2
Ørsted Falls 3% as Low Wind Speeds Impacted Earnings; Kepler Says Buy
Novozymes Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises Bottom End of Organic Growth Guidance
Jost Werke Q2 Adjusted EBIT EUR 29.9 Million
Helma Half Year Pretax Profit EUR 12.4 Million
Titel
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
BioNTech Q2 Revenue Much Better Than Expected; Posts EUR 2.8 Billion Profit
HelloFresh Rebounds from Deep Losses as Bank of America Sees Buying Opportunity
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
Nel Gets 1.25 MW Hydrogen Electrolyzer Contract in U.S.
Leoni Raises Outlook After Strong First Half
Pandora Falls Nearly 4% as Guidance Upgrade Disappoints, Analysts Say
Maersk Profits to Beat Consensus Through 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux Says
PREVIEW: Will Vestas Cut Guidance?
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Siemens to Build 100 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
Siemens Gamesa Dives 16% After Big Profit Warning; Vestas & Nordex Follow
Daimler Q2 Adjusted EBIT Much Better Than Expected
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:30 UhrEncavis wächst schneller als erwartet - Jahresziele bestätigt
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG above prior year despite weaker weather conditions - Executive Board confirms positive outlook 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG trotz schwächerer Witterung über Vorjahr - Vorstand bestätigt positiven Ausblick 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21E.ON erhöht Jahresprognose! Encavis jetzt ein Kauf? - HeavytraderZ
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
09.08.21DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung des Q2/6M Zwischenberichts 2021e sowie zur Erwartung für das laufende Geschäftsjahr 2021e (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
09.08.21DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG publishes analysts' consensus regarding the disclosure of its Interim Report Q2/HY 2021e and the expectations for the current fiscal year 2021e
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung des Q2/6M Zwischenberichts 2021e sowie zur Erwartung für das laufende Geschäftsjahr 2021e
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: ENCAVIS AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
02.08.21Encavis: Blick auf die Expansionspläne
4investors | Kommentare
29.07.21Schlechte Aktien 2021: Von diesen Titeln sollte man die Finger lassen! Oder doch nicht?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare