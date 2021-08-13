checkAd

Knorr-Bremse Guidance Confirmed After H1 Earnings

Autor: PLX AI
13.08.2021, 07:04  |  29   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Knorr-Bremse half year EPS EUR 2.07.half year revenue EUR 3,420 millionOutlook FY revenue EUR 6,500-6,900 millionOutlook FY EBIT margin 13-14.5%Outlook FY EBITDA margin 17.5-19%half year orders EUR 3,600 millionhalf year EBIT EUR 495.5 …

  • (PLX AI) – Knorr-Bremse half year EPS EUR 2.07.
  • half year revenue EUR 3,420 million
  • Outlook FY revenue EUR 6,500-6,900 million
  • Outlook FY EBIT margin 13-14.5%
  • Outlook FY EBITDA margin 17.5-19%
  • half year orders EUR 3,600 million
  • half year EBIT EUR 495.5 million
  • Says assume it will be possible to largely compensate for negative effects of the CVS division resulting from current supply bottlenecks for supplier products in the course of 2021, but we are continuously monitoring the situation
Knorr-Bremse Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Knorr-Bremse Guidance Confirmed After H1 Earnings (PLX AI) – Knorr-Bremse half year EPS EUR 2.07.half year revenue EUR 3,420 millionOutlook FY revenue EUR 6,500-6,900 millionOutlook FY EBIT margin 13-14.5%Outlook FY EBITDA margin 17.5-19%half year orders EUR 3,600 millionhalf year EBIT EUR 495.5 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Ørsted Q2 EBITDA Better Than Expected; Sees FY at Lower End of Guidance
Equinor Benefitting from Higher Commodity Prices, Lower Taxes, Kepler Says in Upgrade to Buy
Telekom Austria Buys 5G Spectrum in Croatia for EUR 14.1 Million
Aker Offshore Wind Preferred Bidder for Floating Offshore Wind Stake in Japan
Airbnb Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected; Sees Higher EBITDA in H2
Ørsted Falls 3% as Low Wind Speeds Impacted Earnings; Kepler Says Buy
Novozymes Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises Bottom End of Organic Growth Guidance
Jost Werke Q2 Adjusted EBIT EUR 29.9 Million
Helma Half Year Pretax Profit EUR 12.4 Million
Titel
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
BioNTech Q2 Revenue Much Better Than Expected; Posts EUR 2.8 Billion Profit
HelloFresh Rebounds from Deep Losses as Bank of America Sees Buying Opportunity
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
Nel Gets 1.25 MW Hydrogen Electrolyzer Contract in U.S.
Leoni Raises Outlook After Strong First Half
Pandora Falls Nearly 4% as Guidance Upgrade Disappoints, Analysts Say
Maersk Profits to Beat Consensus Through 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux Says
PREVIEW: Will Vestas Cut Guidance?
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Siemens to Build 100 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
Siemens Gamesa Dives 16% After Big Profit Warning; Vestas & Nordex Follow
Daimler Q2 Adjusted EBIT Much Better Than Expected
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:37 UhrStarke Lkw-Nachfrage hält Knorr-Bremse auf Kurs
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse AG setzt Erholung im zweiten Quartal 2021 fort und legt sehr gute Finanzergebnisse im ersten Halbjahr 2021 vor
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse AG continues recovery in the second quarter of 2021 and reports very good financial results in the first half of 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Hella: Entscheidung über Verkauf der Mehrheitsbeteiligung am Wochenende
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21UBS stuft Knorr-Bremse auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen