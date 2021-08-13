SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Kick-off for the transformed business model with the acquisition of Utimaco

checkAd

13.08.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

+++ Press release +++


SGT German Private Equity - Kick-off for the transformed business model
with the acquisition of Utimaco
 

- First Private Equity transaction for its new Private Equity Fund

- Raise of additional funding

- Positive effects on future earnings
 

Frankfurt/Main, 13 August 2021 - SGT Capital LLC acquires Utimaco, a strongly growing global market leader for cyber security solutions, co-headquartered in Aachen and Campbell, California, with more than 470 employees and expected three-digit million revenues. The acquisition is subject to different regulatory approvals. Its closing is expected for Q4 2021. The seller is EQT Private Equity, who will continue to participate in the value performance as a minority owner. The parties have agreed not to disclose the transaction value. Debt will be provided by Bain Capital Credit.

The 100% subsidiary of SGT German Private Equity in Frankfurt (SGF), SGT Capital Pte. Ltd. (SGTPTE), a licensed private equity asset manager headquartered in Singapore, will manage this investment. Investors are its issued SGT Capital II Fund and individual co-investors. The equity invested in this holding and managed by SGTPTE will be a three-digit million amount. SGTPTE will execute the so-called first close of its PE fund in course of this transaction.

The transaction constitutes the kick-off for the transformed business model of SGT German Private Equity. With its business model it aims to generate sustainable, predictable profitability from asset management fees and to return to a growth path. The management fees arising at SGTPTE from the transaction will have sustainable positive effects on future earnings of SGT German Private Equity.

DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das transformierte Geschäftsmodell durch die Akquisition von Utimaco
