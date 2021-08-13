checkAd

DGAP-News SMT Scharf AG reports significant revenue and earnings growth in the first half of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.08.2021, 07:30  |  24   |   |   

DGAP-News: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
SMT Scharf AG reports significant revenue and earnings growth in the first half of 2021

13.08.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMT Scharf AG reports significant revenue and earnings growth in the first half of 2021

  • Group revenue rises to EUR 30.8 million in H1 2021
  • Operating profit (EBIT) improves to EUR 3.1 million
  • Continued high order book position of EUR 45.1 million as of the reporting date
  • FY 2021 forecast raised: consolidated revenue now expected to be in a range between EUR 72 million and EUR 77 million and EBIT between EUR 5 million and EUR 6 million
  • Tunnel Logistics: "Snowy Mountain 2.0" order drives diversification further ahead

Hamm, August 13, 2021 - SMT Scharf AG (WKN 575198, ISIN DE0005751986), one of the world's leading suppliers of customised transport solutions and logistics systems for underground mining, reports consolidated revenue growth of 30.5% to EUR 30.8 million in the first six months of this fiscal year (H1 / 2020: EUR 23.6 million). Profit from operating activities (EBIT) increased to EUR 3.1 million (H1 / 2020: EUR -1.8 million), thereby already recorded ahead of the originally EBIT forecast of EUR 2.5 million to EUR 3.0 million. Due to an order in China that has not yet been fully executed, final revenue and earnings figures deviate slightly from the announced preliminary figures for consolidated revenue and EBIT. The significant revenue and earnings growth is mainly attributable to a recovery in the new equipment business, as well as the highly profitable after-sales business in the Group's target markets, despite COVID-19-related restrictions. Consolidated net income for the first six months of 2021 amounted to EUR 3.6 million (H1 / 2020: EUR -1.5 million).

Seite 1 von 4
SMT Scharf Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: SMT Scharf - Heuter erster Handelstag
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News SMT Scharf AG reports significant revenue and earnings growth in the first half of 2021 DGAP-News: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results SMT Scharf AG reports significant revenue and earnings growth in the first half of 2021 13.08.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. SMT Scharf …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Stärkstes Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte: va-Q-tec mit breitem Wachstum weiter auf Rekordkurs
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. bietet Überblick über Technologie und Zielmarkt
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA comments on media reports
DGAP-News: MagForce AG announces results of 2021 Annual General Meeting and changes to the Supervisory Board
DGAP-News: Mynaric unterzeichnet millionenschweren Vertrag mit SpaceLink
DGAP-News: Delticom AG: Delticom increases revenues in its core business by 6.5 % and achieves a positive ...
DGAP-News: Strongest half-year in the company's history: va-Q-tec continues top performance with broad-based ...
DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG: Neue Bewertung von Pareto Securities mit Kaufempfehlung und Kursziel 70 Euro
DGAP-Adhoc: Blue Cap AG: Blue Cap AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital mit ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 sehr gut ab
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. engagiert renommierten Distributor für Vertrieb des hauseigenen ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: SMT Scharf AG legt bei Umsatz und Ergebnis im ersten Halbjahr 2021 deutlich zu
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Original-Research: SMT Scharf AG (von Montega AG): Kaufen
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
28.07.21SMT Scharf-Aktie springt nach Prognoseerhöhung und guten Halbjahreszahlen steil in die Höhe
NTG24 | Kommentare
28.07.21SMT Scharf verdoppelt Gewinnprognose für 2021
4investors | Kommentare
27.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG mit deutlichem Ergebnisanstieg im ersten Halbjahr 2021, Anhebung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
27.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG mit deutlichem Ergebnisanstieg im ersten Halbjahr 2021, Anhebung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
27.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG reports significant H1 / 2021 earnings growth; increase of FY 2021 revenue and earnings forecasts
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
22.07.21SMT Scharf: Großauftrag aus Australien
4investors | Kommentare
22.07.21DGAP-News: SMT Scharf AG liefert Tunnellogistik für grünes Energieprojekt Snowy Mountain 2.0 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
22.07.21DGAP-News: SMT Scharf AG supplies tunnel logistics for green energy project Snowy Mountain 2.0
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten