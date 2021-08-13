SMT Scharf AG reports significant revenue and earnings growth in the first half of 2021

Group revenue rises to EUR 30.8 million in H1 2021

Operating profit (EBIT) improves to EUR 3.1 million

Continued high order book position of EUR 45.1 million as of the reporting date

FY 2021 forecast raised: consolidated revenue now expected to be in a range between EUR 72 million and EUR 77 million and EBIT between EUR 5 million and EUR 6 million

Tunnel Logistics: "Snowy Mountain 2.0" order drives diversification further ahead

Hamm, August 13, 2021 - SMT Scharf AG (WKN 575198, ISIN DE0005751986), one of the world's leading suppliers of customised transport solutions and logistics systems for underground mining, reports consolidated revenue growth of 30.5% to EUR 30.8 million in the first six months of this fiscal year (H1 / 2020: EUR 23.6 million). Profit from operating activities (EBIT) increased to EUR 3.1 million (H1 / 2020: EUR -1.8 million), thereby already recorded ahead of the originally EBIT forecast of EUR 2.5 million to EUR 3.0 million. Due to an order in China that has not yet been fully executed, final revenue and earnings figures deviate slightly from the announced preliminary figures for consolidated revenue and EBIT. The significant revenue and earnings growth is mainly attributable to a recovery in the new equipment business, as well as the highly profitable after-sales business in the Group's target markets, despite COVID-19-related restrictions. Consolidated net income for the first six months of 2021 amounted to EUR 3.6 million (H1 / 2020: EUR -1.5 million).