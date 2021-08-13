Energiekontor AG: Successful business performance in the first half-year

- 14 projects under construction

- Project pipeline continues to grow

- Forecast for 2021 financial year confirmed despite weak wind in the first half-year



Energiekontor can look back on a successful first half of 2021 overall. Key targets were achieved or exceeded. Only an extraordinarily weak wind half-year prevented even better Group figures.

All projects relevant for the 2021 annual result are already under construction and are scheduled to go into operation in the second half of the year. A total of 12 wind power projects with a capacity of 144 MW and two solar projects with a capacity of 17 MW are currently under construction. By the end of the year, financial close is still expected for approx. 180 MW of solar projects and approx. 100 MW of wind projects, which should lay the foundation for further growth and a very successful 2022 financial year.

With the strategic decision to take over the Hanstedt-Wriedel wind farm, which went into operation at the end of June 2021 with a generation capacity of 31.8 MW, into the own portfolio and to refrain from selling it, the own portfolio was considerably expanded, and the hidden reserves further increased. Through the scheduled commissioning of further wind and solar parks and their inclusion in the own park portfolio in the second half of the year, the electricity generation capacities will be significantly expanded further by the end of the year.

Very important milestones were reached with the sales of two Scottish wind farm projects. On the one hand, these transactions have a major impact on the half-year result, as well as on the overall result for the 2021 financial year. On the other hand, this means that the first fruits of the many years of investment in this location are being harvested. In recent years, great efforts have been made in Scotland to build up an extensive project pipeline. Until now, insufficient grid development in the region delayed the timely realisation of projects with construction permits. Due to the modified transaction structure in the current projects, it is possible to collect significant contributions to earnings even before the sold parks are commissioned.