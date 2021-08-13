Takeover Offer / Target company: zooplus AG; Bidder: Zorro Bidco S.à r.l.

Announcement of the decision to make a voluntary public takeover offer ( freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot ) pursuant to Section 10 para. 1 and 3 in conjunction with Sections 29 para. 1 and 34 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act ( Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz, WpÜG ) Bidder : Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. 15, Boulevard F.W. Raiffeisen L-2411 Luxembourg Luxembourg Registered with the Trade and Companies Register ( Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés ) of Luxembourg under B257849.

Target:

zooplus AG

Sonnenstraße 15

80331 Munich

Germany

Registered with the commercial register of the local court (Amtsgericht) of Munich under HRB 125080.

ISIN: DE0005111702

WKN: 511170

Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. (the "Bidder") decided on 13 August 2021 to make a voluntary public takeover offer to all shareholders of zooplus AG (the "Company") for the acquisition of all no-par value bearer shares (auf den Inhaber lautende Stückaktien) in the Company (ISIN DE0005111702; the "zooplus-Shares") against payment of a cash consideration of EUR 390 per zooplus-Share (the "Takeover Offer").

Today, the Bidder and the Company entered into an investment agreement which contains the principal terms and conditions of the Takeover Offer, as well as the mutual intentions and understandings relating thereto. The consummation of the Takeover Offer will be subject to certain conditions, which will include reaching a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share of zooplus-Shares, granting of merger control and foreign investment clearances and other customary conditions.