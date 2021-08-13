checkAd

DGAP-WpÜG Takeover Offer / Target company: zooplus AG; Bidder: Zorro Bidco S.à r.l.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.08.2021, 07:30  |   |   |   

DGAP-WpÜG: Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. / Takeover Offer
Takeover Offer / Target company: zooplus AG; Bidder: Zorro Bidco S.à r.l.

13.08.2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement of the decision to make a voluntary public takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot) pursuant to Section 10 para. 1 and 3 in conjunction with Sections 29 para. 1 and 34 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz, WpÜG)

Bidder:
Zorro Bidco S.à r.l.
15, Boulevard F.W. Raiffeisen
L-2411 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
Registered with the Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés) of Luxembourg under B257849.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu zooplus!
Long
Basispreis 253,67€
Hebel 10,01
Ask 2,78
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 304,34€
Hebel 9,90
Ask 2,77
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Target:
zooplus AG
Sonnenstraße 15
80331 Munich
Germany
Registered with the commercial register of the local court (Amtsgericht) of Munich under HRB 125080.

ISIN: DE0005111702
WKN: 511170

Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. (the "Bidder") decided on 13 August 2021 to make a voluntary public takeover offer to all shareholders of zooplus AG (the "Company") for the acquisition of all no-par value bearer shares (auf den Inhaber lautende Stückaktien) in the Company (ISIN DE0005111702; the "zooplus-Shares") against payment of a cash consideration of EUR 390 per zooplus-Share (the "Takeover Offer").

Today, the Bidder and the Company entered into an investment agreement which contains the principal terms and conditions of the Takeover Offer, as well as the mutual intentions and understandings relating thereto. The consummation of the Takeover Offer will be subject to certain conditions, which will include reaching a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share of zooplus-Shares, granting of merger control and foreign investment clearances and other customary conditions.

Seite 1 von 3
zooplus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-WpÜG Takeover Offer / Target company: zooplus AG; Bidder: Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. DGAP-WpÜG: Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. / Takeover Offer Takeover Offer / Target company: zooplus AG; Bidder: Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. 13.08.2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Stärkstes Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte: va-Q-tec mit breitem Wachstum weiter auf Rekordkurs
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. bietet Überblick über Technologie und Zielmarkt
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA comments on media reports
DGAP-News: MagForce AG announces results of 2021 Annual General Meeting and changes to the Supervisory Board
DGAP-News: Mynaric unterzeichnet millionenschweren Vertrag mit SpaceLink
DGAP-News: Delticom AG: Delticom increases revenues in its core business by 6.5 % and achieves a positive ...
DGAP-News: Strongest half-year in the company's history: va-Q-tec continues top performance with broad-based ...
DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG: Neue Bewertung von Pareto Securities mit Kaufempfehlung und Kursziel 70 Euro
DGAP-Adhoc: Blue Cap AG: Blue Cap AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital mit ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 sehr gut ab
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. engagiert renommierten Distributor für Vertrieb des hauseigenen ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:30 UhrÜbernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: zooplus AG; Bieter: Zorro Bidco S.à r.l.
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
07:30 UhrDGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: zooplus AG; Bieter: Zorro Bidco S.à r.l.
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
12.08.21Diese 3 deutschen Aktien sind im Vergleich zu ihren US-Pendants deutlich unterbewertet
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
04.08.21CREDIT SUISSE stuft ZOOPLUS AG auf 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
20.07.21Öl, Bitcoin, Moderna, BioNTech, Peloton, Nautilus, S. Lithium, Zalando, HelloFresh - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
19.07.21Öl, Netflix, Microsoft, Zoom, Moderna, BioNTech, DAX, Lufthansa, Infineon, Zooplus - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte