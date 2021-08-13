Pixium Vision announces geographical expansion of PRIMAvera European pivotal study with opening of first UK clinical site at Moorfields Eye Hospital

Paris, France, August 1 3 202 1 – 07.30 CET– Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, announces the geographical expansion of the PRIMAvera European pivotal trial in atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) with the opening of the first clinical site in the UK at the Moorfields Eye Hospital in London.

The Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, the premiere ophthalmology center in the UK, can now recruit patients into the PRIMAvera study, which aims to confirm the safety and the benefits provided by the Prima System and is the last clinical step before seeking market approval in Europe. The study was initiated in Q4 2020 in France and the first patient was implanted in March 2021. The PRIMAvera study is planned to expand to additional clinical sites in Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Italy over the course of H2 2021.

Lloyd Diamond, CEO of Pixium Vision, commented: “The opening of our first PRIMAvera clinical center in the UK is another important landmark as our pivotal trial continues to make good progress. We are particularly proud that such a prestigious clinical center as the Moorfield Eye Hospital joins our efforts to confirm the safety and efficacy of the Prima System. This study builds on the excellent results shown by the Prima System in clinical trials so far and we are excited to bring this bionic vision system to more patients and make further progress towards generating more data and filing for approval.”

Mahi Muqit, Consultant Ophthalmologist and Cataract and Vitreoretinal Surgeon at Moorfields Eye Hospital, commented: “We are pleased to now be open for recruitment in the PRIMAvera pivotal trial at Moorfields Eye Hospital and invite potential patients affected with dry-AMD to reach-out to us. The Prima System has the potential to significantly improve vision and quality of life for patients with dry AMD and I am looking forward to bringing it to more patients in need.”