GEA Group Q2 Organic Growth 3.4%

(PLX AI) – GEA Group Q2 order intake rose by 25.1 percent to EUR 1,294 million. On an organic basis, the improvement was 30.2 percentGrowth was driven both by all divisions and by all regions. GEA's revenue, at EUR 1,156 million in the second … (PLX AI) – GEA Group Q2 order intake rose by 25.1 percent to EUR 1,294 million.

On an organic basis, the improvement was 30.2 percent

Growth was driven both by all divisions and by all regions.

GEA's revenue, at EUR 1,156 million in the second quarter of 2021, was down 0.8 percent on the prior-year figure (EUR 1,165 million) due to exchange rate effects and divestments. In organic terms, however, revenue grew 3.4 percent.

The share of service revenue increased by a further 1.1 percentage points in the quarter under review and now accounts for 33.8 percent of total revenue (previous year: 32.7 percent)




