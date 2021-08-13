checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc zooplus AG: Strategic partnership with Zorro Bidco S.à r.l.; voluntary public takeover offer for zooplus AG of EUR 390 per zooplus share

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
DGAP-Ad-hoc: zooplus AG / Key word(s): Offer/Offer
zooplus AG: Strategic partnership with Zorro Bidco S.à r.l.; voluntary public takeover offer for zooplus AG of EUR 390 per zooplus share

13-Aug-2021 / 07:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

zooplus AG - Publication of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Strategic partnership with Zorro Bidco S.à r.l.; voluntary public takeover offer for zooplus AG of EUR 390 per zooplus share

Munich, 13 August 2021 - Today, Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. and zooplus AG have entered into an investment agreement to create a strategic partnership and to further expand zooplus AG's position as Europe's leading online platform for pet supplies.

Concurrently, Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. (the "Bidder") will launch a voluntary public takeover offer ("Takeover Offer") to the shareholders of zooplus AG for the acquisition of their no-par value bearer shares (auf den Inhaber lautende Stückaktien) in zooplus AG (ISIN DE0005111702) ("zooplus Shares") for a cash consideration of EUR 390 per zooplus Share. The consummation of the Takeover Offer will be subject to certain conditions, which will include reaching a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share of zooplus Shares, granting of merger control and foreign investment clearances and other customary conditions.

The management board and the supervisory board of zooplus AG welcome the Takeover Offer. Subject to detailed review of the offer document, the members of the management board and supervisory board support the Takeover Offer and intend to recommend to accept it.


Company profile:
zooplus AG is the leading online pet platform in Europe measured by sales. Founded as a German start-up in 1999, the company's business model has been successfully launched internationally, dedicated to the mission of creating moments of happiness between pets and pet parents across now 30 European countries. With a large and relevant product offering in the pet food and pet care & accessories range, zooplus caters to more than 8 million pet parents across Europe of which more than 5 million made more than two orders in 2020. The product range includes renowned international brands, popular local brand names as well as high-quality, exclusive own brand lines for pet food, accessories, care products, toys and much else for dogs, cats, birds, hamsters, horses and many other furry and non-furry friends. In addition, zooplus customers benefit from exclusive loyalty programs, best value for money proposition, fast and reliable delivery as well as a seamless digital shopping experience, combined with a variety of interactive content and community offerings. Sales totaled more than EUR 1.8 bn in the 2020 financial year, capturing roughly 7% of the around EUR 28 bn to EUR 29 bn (net) European pet supplies market, both offline and online combined.

Wertpapier


