Zooplus Gets EUR 390 per Share Takeover Offer from Zorro Bidco

Zooplus gets EUR 390 per share offer from Zorro Bidco

Bidder and the Company entered into an investment agreement which contains the principal terms and conditions of the Takeover Offer, as well as the mutual intentions and understandings relating thereto

Bidder and the Company entered into an investment agreement which contains the principal terms and conditions of the Takeover Offer, as well as the mutual intentions and understandings relating thereto

The consummation of the Takeover Offer will be subject to certain conditions, which will include reaching a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share of zooplus Shares, granting of merger control and foreign investment clearances and other customary conditions



