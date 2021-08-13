Zooplus Gets EUR 390 per Share Takeover Offer from Zorro Bidco
- (PLX AI) – Zooplus Takeover Offer; Bidder: Zorro Bidco S.à r.l.
- Zooplus gets EUR 390 per share offer from Zorro Bidco
- Bidder and the Company entered into an investment agreement which contains the principal terms and conditions of the Takeover Offer, as well as the mutual intentions and understandings relating thereto
- The consummation of the Takeover Offer will be subject to certain conditions, which will include reaching a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share of zooplus Shares, granting of merger control and foreign investment clearances and other customary conditions
