SimCorp Promotes COO Kromann to CEO Position Autor: PLX AI | 13.08.2021, 07:35 | 34 | 0 | 0 13.08.2021, 07:35 | (PLX AI) – SimCorp says Christian Kromann appointed Chief Executive Officer of SimCorp.SimCorp says Kromann will succeed Klaus Holse as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 2Kromann has served as SimCorp Chief Operating Officer and member of … (PLX AI) – SimCorp says Christian Kromann appointed Chief Executive Officer of SimCorp.SimCorp says Kromann will succeed Klaus Holse as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 2Kromann has served as SimCorp Chief Operating Officer and member of … (PLX AI) – SimCorp says Christian Kromann appointed Chief Executive Officer of SimCorp.

SimCorp says Kromann will succeed Klaus Holse as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 2

Kromann has served as SimCorp Chief Operating Officer and member of the Executive Management Board since August 2019

Klaus Holse has agreed to stay on as a member of the Executive Management Board for the rest of the year and then as Senior Advisor until the end of Q2 2022 to ensure a smooth transition SimCorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

SimCorp Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer