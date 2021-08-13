checkAd

DGAP-News zooplus AG: zooplus enters into an Investment Agreement with Hellman & Friedman to fully capture long-term growth opportunities

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
DGAP-News: zooplus AG / Key word(s): Offer/Offer
zooplus AG: zooplus enters into an Investment Agreement with Hellman & Friedman to fully capture long-term growth opportunities

13.08.2021 / 07:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

zooplus enters into an Investment Agreement with Hellman & Friedman to fully capture long-term growth opportunities

  • Hellman & Friedman to launch a voluntary public takeover offer at a price of EUR 390 per share in cash
  • With Hellman & Friedman as a strategic and financial partner, zooplus gains additional sector expertise, hands-on support, enhanced financial flexibility and a stable ownership structure to fully seize the long-term growth opportunity in the fast-evolving European pet market
  • zooplus' Management Board and Supervisory Board welcome the long-term Strategic Partnership and support the offer
  • Shareholders benefit from a premium of 50 percent to the 3M VWAP as well as immediate and upfront value creation
  • Hellman & Friedman secured irrevocable tender commitments for approximately 17 percent of zooplus' share capital, incl. Management Board Members and Maxburg Beteiligungen GmbH & Co. KG
  • Investment Agreement defines cornerstones of Strategic Partnership incl. commitments for strategy, pan-European footprint, management, employees and business partners


Munich, August 13, 2021. zooplus, the leading European online pet platform, and Hellman & Friedman (H&F), have signed an Investment Agreement to enter into a Strategic Partnership aimed at strengthening zooplus' long-term leadership position in the growing and fast-evolving European pet category. As the category is experiencing rising customer expectations as well as an increasingly competitive landscape, H&F will help zooplus to implement substantial growth-oriented investments, while acknowledging the resulting adverse short- and mid-term impact on profitability and cash flows. With H&F as a strategic and financial partner, zooplus will gain additional sector expertise, hands-on support, the financial firepower, and a stable ownership structure to expand its competitive lead and secure sustainable long-term growth. To this end, H&F announced a voluntary public takeover for all zooplus shares at an offer price of EUR 390 per share in cash.

Wertpapier


