AB “Novaturas” resumes flight programs to skiing resorts

The leading tour operator in the Baltic States “Novaturas” resumes flight programs to Italian and French skiing resorts already this year. Flights will be operated once a week from all Baltic countries.

“Skiing holiday season was shut down by the burst of virus last year, and this year we are reinstating it to our product portfolio. In Estonia, flights to Italian ski resorts are planned in the first days of December 2021. Planes from Lithuania and Latvia to Italy and France will take off a month later - from January 2022. Although the skiing program totals as relatively small part of the winter holiday season - around 9%, but it is a product with a distinguished circle of clients. We have opened skiing early bookings just yesterday, and today we are already working with both individual reservations and group inquiries,” says Audronė Keinytė, head of “Novaturas” group.