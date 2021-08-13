checkAd

AB “Novaturas” resumes flight programs to skiing resorts

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.08.2021, 07:45  |  25   |   |   

The leading tour operator in the Baltic States “Novaturas” resumes flight programs to Italian and French skiing resorts already this year. Flights will be operated once a week from all Baltic countries.

“Skiing holiday season was shut down by the burst of virus last year, and this year we are reinstating it to our product portfolio. In Estonia, flights to Italian ski resorts are planned in the first days of December 2021. Planes from Lithuania and Latvia to Italy and France will take off a month later - from January 2022. Although the skiing program totals as relatively small part of the winter holiday season - around 9%, but it is a product with a distinguished circle of clients. We have opened skiing early bookings just yesterday, and today we are already working with both individual reservations and group inquiries,” says Audronė Keinytė, head of “Novaturas” group.  

The company reminds that an outbreak of the virus in the northern Italy at the end of February 2020 forced the suspension of the whole ski travel program.

About “Novaturas” Group

AB “Novaturas” Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

CFO
Tomas Staškūnas 
tomas.staskunas@novaturas.lt,
+370 687 10426





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AB “Novaturas” resumes flight programs to skiing resorts The leading tour operator in the Baltic States “Novaturas” resumes flight programs to Italian and French skiing resorts already this year. Flights will be operated once a week from all Baltic countries. “Skiing holiday season was shut down by the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia deploys private LTE to Western Power Distribution for smart grid trials
Liberty Gold Receives US$6 million Payment for the Sale of Halilağa - Turkey
Greenrose Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension of Time to Consummate Business Combinations
MediciNova Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Parkit Announces Acquisition of Neighbouring Industrial Property in Toronto, Ontario for $3.6 ...
PyroGenesis Closes Strategic Acquisition of Air Science Technologies
Razor Energy Corp. Announces Closing of Strategic Light Oil Consolidation Acquisition in Swan ...
VYNE Therapeutics Announces Licensing of BET Inhibitor Platform for Immuno-Inflammatory Conditions ...
SFL - Invitation to Presentation of Q2 2021 Results
CN Reaffirms Commitment to Pro-Competitive Combination With KCS
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board