checkAd

Share repurchase programme

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.08.2021, 07:58  |  17   |   |   

Noerresundby, Denmark, 13 August 2021
Announcement no. 44/2021


The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 38 dated 25. November 2020, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 50 million and no more than 500,000 shares in the period from 25 November 2020 to 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 6 August 2021 to 12 August 2021:

  Number of
shares 		Average
purchase price 		Transaction
value in DKK
Accumulated, latest announcement 250,850 194.59 48,812,480
6 August 2021 200 174.64 34,928
9 August 2021 300 172.81 51,843
10 August 2021 200 177.40 35,480
11 August 2021 100 176.18 17,618
12 August 2021 100 174.12 17,412
Accumulated under the programme 251,750 194.52 48,969,761

With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 497,136 of treasury shares, corresponding to 5.75% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,642,838 including treasury shares.

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
RTX’s homepage: www.rtx.dk

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Share repurchase programme Noerresundby, Denmark, 13 August 2021Announcement no. 44/2021 The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 38 dated 25. November 2020, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia deploys private LTE to Western Power Distribution for smart grid trials
Liberty Gold Receives US$6 million Payment for the Sale of Halilağa - Turkey
Greenrose Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension of Time to Consummate Business Combinations
MediciNova Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Parkit Announces Acquisition of Neighbouring Industrial Property in Toronto, Ontario for $3.6 ...
PyroGenesis Closes Strategic Acquisition of Air Science Technologies
Razor Energy Corp. Announces Closing of Strategic Light Oil Consolidation Acquisition in Swan ...
VYNE Therapeutics Announces Licensing of BET Inhibitor Platform for Immuno-Inflammatory Conditions ...
SFL - Invitation to Presentation of Q2 2021 Results
CN Reaffirms Commitment to Pro-Competitive Combination With KCS
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board