Ørsted Long-Term Potential Intact After Mixed Earnings, Analysts Say Autor: PLX AI | 13.08.2021, 07:53 | 27 | 0 | 0 13.08.2021, 07:53 | (PLX AI) – Ørsted's long-term potential is intact after mixed earnings last quarter, analysts at Wells Fargo said, maintaining an overweight rating on the stock and raising their price target to DKK 1,330 from DKK 1,300.

Q2 earnings clouded by offshore wind speeds have been abnormally low; particularly in the North Sea, Wells Fargo said

The next 6-12 months should be very interesting given the high number of offshore wind and seabed lease auctions, the analysts said

The competitive environment is intensifying and pressuring returns, Wells Fargo said

Certain geographies and auctions will be more prone to price wars, but many opportunities will be less price sensitive, with other factors such as scale and expertise being important: Wells Fargo

The global investment opportunity is large enough that Ørsted does not need to maintain a 15-20% market share to justify the current share price, but the company does need to achieve targeted project returns of +200 bps to WACC, the analysts said



