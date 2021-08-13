checkAd

Ørsted Long-Term Potential Intact After Mixed Earnings, Analysts Say

Autor: PLX AI
13.08.2021, 07:53  |  27   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Ørsted's long-term potential is intact after mixed earnings last quarter, analysts at Wells Fargo said, maintaining an overweight rating on the stock and raising their price target to DKK 1,330 from DKK 1,300.Q2 earnings clouded by …

  • (PLX AI) – Ørsted's long-term potential is intact after mixed earnings last quarter, analysts at Wells Fargo said, maintaining an overweight rating on the stock and raising their price target to DKK 1,330 from DKK 1,300.
  • Q2 earnings clouded by offshore wind speeds have been abnormally low; particularly in the North Sea, Wells Fargo said
  • The next 6-12 months should be very interesting given the high number of offshore wind and seabed lease auctions, the analysts said
  • The competitive environment is intensifying and pressuring returns, Wells Fargo said
  • Certain geographies and auctions will be more prone to price wars, but many opportunities will be less price sensitive, with other factors such as scale and expertise being important: Wells Fargo
  • The global investment opportunity is large enough that Ørsted does not need to maintain a 15-20% market share to justify the current share price, but the company does need to achieve targeted project returns of +200 bps to WACC, the analysts said


Orsted Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ørsted Long-Term Potential Intact After Mixed Earnings, Analysts Say (PLX AI) – Ørsted's long-term potential is intact after mixed earnings last quarter, analysts at Wells Fargo said, maintaining an overweight rating on the stock and raising their price target to DKK 1,330 from DKK 1,300.Q2 earnings clouded by …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Equinor Benefitting from Higher Commodity Prices, Lower Taxes, Kepler Says in Upgrade to Buy
Airbnb Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected; Sees Higher EBITDA in H2
Telekom Austria Buys 5G Spectrum in Croatia for EUR 14.1 Million
Ørsted Falls 3% as Low Wind Speeds Impacted Earnings; Kepler Says Buy
North Media Outlook FY EBIT DKK 250-265 Million
Calliditas to Sell Shares for SEK 300 Million
Zurich Insurance Gains Over 4% After Earnings Beat; BofA Reiterates Buy
Pexip Q2 Revenue Rises 8.5%; EBITDA Turns Negative
Meyer Burger Ramp-up of Solar Modules Delayed by Bottlenecks
Demant Falls on Profit Taking as BofA Reiterates Underperform
Titel
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
BioNTech Q2 Revenue Much Better Than Expected; Posts EUR 2.8 Billion Profit
HelloFresh Rebounds from Deep Losses as Bank of America Sees Buying Opportunity
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
Nel Gets 1.25 MW Hydrogen Electrolyzer Contract in U.S.
Leoni Raises Outlook After Strong First Half
Pandora Falls Nearly 4% as Guidance Upgrade Disappoints, Analysts Say
Maersk Profits to Beat Consensus Through 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux Says
PREVIEW: Will Vestas Cut Guidance?
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Siemens to Build 100 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
Siemens Gamesa Dives 16% After Big Profit Warning; Vestas & Nordex Follow
Daimler Q2 Adjusted EBIT Much Better Than Expected
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Neunter Gewinntag in Folge für den EuroStoxx
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
12.08.21JPMORGAN stuft Orsted auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
12.08.21Ørsted Falls 3% as Low Wind Speeds Impacted Earnings; Kepler Says Buy
PLX AI | Analysen
12.08.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft Orsted auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
12.08.21JEFFERIES stuft Orsted auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
12.08.21Aktien Europa: EuroStoxx legt weiter zu - Versicherer europaweit gefragt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
12.08.21RBC stuft Orsted auf 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
12.08.21Ørsted Q2 EBITDA Better Than Expected; Sees FY at Lower End of Guidance
PLX AI | Analysen
10.08.21Aixtron: Spekulation auf Ausbruch - Trading-Tipp des Tages
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
09.08.21Ørsted: Nach dem Ausbruch könnte die Aktie bis hierhin steigen - Trading-Tipp des Tages
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte