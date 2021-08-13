checkAd

DGAP-News EQS Group AG on a strong growth path in HY1 2021

EQS Group AG on a strong growth path in HY1 2021

13.08.2021 / 08:00
EQS Group AG on a strong growth path in HY1 2021
Integration of Business Keeper GmbH underway

- 367 new SaaS customers

- Revenue grows by 22 percent

- EBITDA of EUR 1.33 million fully on target (previous year: EUR 3 million)

- EBITDA of EUR 3.26 million adjusted by higher sales and marketing expenditure

- New annual recurring business volume amounts to EUR 4.25 million

- SaaS customer base increases to 3,386 including Got Ethics A/S and C2S2 GmbH

- Acquisition of Business Keeper GmbH already successfully completed in July

 

Munich - August 13, 2021

EQS Group AG (ISIN: DE0005494165) continues its growth trajectory at the half year 2021 and is on track to achieve the increased forecast for the full year. In the first six months, the Group generated revenues of EUR 22.53 million (previous year: EUR 18.45 million). That means an increase of 22 percent compared with the same period in the previous year. EBITDA declined as expected to EUR 1.33 million (previous year: EUR 3 million). Consolidated net income for the year stood at EUR -1.32 million. The earnings per share amounted accordingly to EUR -0.17.

For the new ARR indicator, which quantifies the new contractually agreed annually recurring business volume, a volume of EUR 4.25 million is calculated (previous year: EUR 2.94 million). The number of new SaaS customers is 367.

The picture for the second quarter is as follows: Revenues amounted to EUR 11.98 million (previous year: EUR 10.10 million), EBITDA declined to EUR 1.02 million (previous year: EUR 2.2 million), and consolidated net income was EUR -399k. Earnings per share for the period from April to June were EUR -0.06 (previous year: EUR 0.05).

The Group's revenue growth in the first half is in line with expectations and characterised by a significant increase in the sale of compliance cloud products. The acquisitions of Got Ethics A/S and C2S2 GmbH made a contribution of EUR 1.42 million. Further growth momentum was provided by the ESEF regulation which was applied for the first time for the filing of financial reports by listed companies.

