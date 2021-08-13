checkAd

DGAP-News KATEK grows by almost 50 percent in the first half of 2021 with significantly increased profitability; 2021 sales target confirmed, very good outlook for the full year

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Group sales in the first half of 2021 increased by around 49 percent year-on-year to EUR 271.0 million

- Organic growth of over 27 percent demonstrates competitiveness of business and book-to-bill ratio of 1.5 indicates continued growth in double digit and further market share gains

- Operating EBITDA (adjusted) improved significantly by a good 63 percent to EUR 13.4 million

- Reported EBITDA strongly increased to EUR 17.7 million (+131.7 percent)

- Sales forecast for full year 2021 at 535 to 560 million euros underpins unchanged positive business expectation

- Following the acquisition of a majority stake in AISLER B.V. in the promising field of "Online Prototyping Platform for Electronics", further strategic investments to expand the market position in the field of High Value Electronics are taking shape.

Munich, August 13, 2021 - KATEK SE, a leading European electronics company offering software and hardware development, prototyping and manufacturing, and related services for high-end electronics solutions, continues its strong growth. As a result, the Group closed the first half of 2021 with a 48.5 percent increase in sales and was even able to increase its growth momentum. Group sales in the first half of the year rose significantly from EUR 182.5 million to EUR 271.0 million. Significant growth impetus was provided by

- High Value Electronics projects in the renewables/solar and eMobility sectors in particular continue to show significant double-digit growth rates (+24.2 percent and +48.9 percent, respectively)

- and inorganic sales growth from the integration of the Leesys Group (now KATEK Leipzig and TeleAlarm)

EBITDA of the KATEK Group has more than doubled to 17.7 million euros in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year (H1/2020: 7.7 million euros). The EBITDA margin was thus 6.5 percent, compared with 4.2 percent in H1/2020. In addition to the strong operating performance, this was primarily due to the positive special effect from the preliminary purchase price allocation of the assets acquired from Leesys (Leipzig Electronic Systems GmbH, now KATEK Leipzig GmbH) in Q1/2021.

