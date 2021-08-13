Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) Interim Management Statement, January 1 – June 30, 2021

checkAd

Message from the CEO

As is well known, IBT is conducting a large phase III study ("The Connection Study"), the final study in our clinical development program with our drug candidate IBP-9414, which contains Lactobacillus reuteri as the active substance. The active substance is a naturally occurring bacterial strain found in women's breast milk. The goal of our development is to offer physicians a unique treatment option which is partly intended to prevent very serious medical complications, such as NEC (necrotizing enterocolitis) and sepsis (blood poisoning), which occur when a child is too born prematurely. In addition, our product is expected to improve the development of the stomach and intestines, which in turn leads to improved intestinal function and nutrient uptake.

During the second quarter of 2021, IBT completed the pilot study which the company agreed with the FDA to conduct after having recruited 300 patients in “The Connection Study”. The purpose of the pilot study was to validate the second primary endpoint “sustained feeding tolerance”. We evaluated whether our way of measuring “sustained feeding tolerance” in the study could be linked to medically relevant observations. IBT also tested whether these "blinded" medical relationships were statistically significant. The result of the important pilot study was that the protocol's selected endpoint called “sustained feeding tolerance” confirmed statistical significance and demonstrated also medical relevant effects according to a panel of international clinical experts. This is favorable news which confirms that we in the ongoing study can verify the drug candidate's effects on the now validated endpoint.

IBT is currently alone in conducting clinical drug trials in children with drug probiotics after being authorized to conduct the Phase III study by the FDA and eight other countries' authorities after that they have reviewed our protocol and our production of the product. I expect IBT to be “first in class” when we hopefully can deliver the first probiotic product with a drug approval issued by the FDA and other pharmaceutical authorities in markets around the world.

The COVID-19 pandemic has subsided, although the delta variant of the virus still causes uncertainty about the future. In February 2021, we announced that we had completed the first phase of our Phase III study when we had recruited 300 patients, so more children can be included in the study. The improved Covid situation in combination with the expanded inclusion criteria hassled to a significant increase in the recruitment rate in the study. During Q2, the rate more than tripled vs. the prior quarter. We take note that the US recruitment rate significantly exceeds Europe and Israel. To date approximately 80% of the children in the study were born in America. We are investigating the cause of this and will focus on accelerating recruitment in Europe to try to match the pace we see in the United States. So far, we have just exceeded 500 recruited patients. We are thus quickly approaching the next, pre-planned, safety evaluation at 600 patients. We expect to reach 600 children in Q3 this year.

