Boozt Q2 Adjusted EBIT SEK 100 Million vs. Estimate SEK 132 Million

13.08.2021   

(PLX AI) – Boozt Q2 revenue SEK 1,476.3 million vs. estimate SEK 1,504 million.Q2 EBIT SEK 80.9 millionQ2 net income SEK 61.1 millionQ2 revenue growth 20.2%Q2 EBIT margin 5.5%Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 6.8%

  • (PLX AI) – Boozt Q2 revenue SEK 1,476.3 million vs. estimate SEK 1,504 million.
  • Q2 EBIT SEK 80.9 million
  • Q2 net income SEK 61.1 million
  • Q2 revenue growth 20.2%
  • Q2 EBIT margin 5.5%
  • Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 6.8%
