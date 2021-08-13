Boozt Q2 Adjusted EBIT SEK 100 Million vs. Estimate SEK 132 Million
(PLX AI) – Boozt Q2 revenue SEK 1,476.3 million vs. estimate SEK 1,504 million.Q2 EBIT SEK 80.9 millionQ2 net income SEK 61.1 millionQ2 revenue growth 20.2%Q2 EBIT margin 5.5%Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 6.8%
