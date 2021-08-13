Boozt Raises Revenue Growth Outlook, Keeps Margin Forecast Unchanged Autor: PLX AI | 13.08.2021, 08:05 | 23 | 0 | 0 13.08.2021, 08:05 | (PLX AI) – Boozt raised its full-year revenue growth outlook and kept its adjusted EBIT margin forecast intact. Boozt now sees revenue growth of 27.5-32.5%, up from 25-30% previouslyStill sees adj. EBIT margin above 5.5%CEO says the company had a … (PLX AI) – Boozt raised its full-year revenue growth outlook and kept its adjusted EBIT margin forecast intact. Boozt now sees revenue growth of 27.5-32.5%, up from 25-30% previouslyStill sees adj. EBIT margin above 5.5%CEO says the company had a … (PLX AI) – Boozt raised its full-year revenue growth outlook and kept its adjusted EBIT margin forecast intact.

Boozt now sees revenue growth of 27.5-32.5%, up from 25-30% previously

Still sees adj. EBIT margin above 5.5%

CEO says the company had a "promising start" to the second half

Says fulfillment centre is now running close to full capacity despite our rapid expansion and evaluating the option to further advance investments to expand our fulfillment automation capacity which could impact CAPEX in 2021 with an additional investment of SEK 200 million Boozt Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



