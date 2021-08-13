checkAd

AURELIUS Group donation for tornado victims in Hodonin, Czech Republic, raises 100,000 euros

AURELIUS Group donation for tornado victims in Hodonin, Czech Republic, raises 100,000 euros

13.08.2021

- AURELIUS employees raise 25,000 euros in donations, AURELIUS matches these donations to 50,000 euros
- 50,000 euros donated directly by VAG Group
- Quick and unbureaucratic aid for the employees of the AURELIUS Group company VAG in order to rebuild their houses which were completely destroyed by the tornado.

Munich, 13 August 2021 - On 24 June 2021, a severe tornado struck the southeast of the Czech Republic. Among other places, it hit the small town of Hodonin, where AURELIUS portfolio company VAG operates a plant. Numerous residents of Hodonin were injured and there was considerable damage to property.

The VAG plant and its employees were lucky in that the tornado missed the plant by only a few hundred metres leaving it undamaged. Neither employees nor their families suffered any serious injuries. Unfortunately, however, five employees and their families have been left homeless by the impact of the tornado, as their homes were completely destroyed.

In order to support the employees affected by the effects of the tornado, a group-wide fundraising campaign was initiated as an emergency aid. The amount collected was matched by AURELIUS and topped up by VAG by a further 50,000 euros, resulting in a total of 100,000 euros in donations.

Dr Dirk Markus, Chairman of the AURELIUS Board of Directors: "The images showing the apocalyptic destruction in Hodonin leave us speechless. Supporting those affected to the best of our ability in the reconstruction process is therefore very important. I am proud of the commitment shown by our employees and am pleased that AURELIUS will match the amount of donations raised in such a short period of time."

ABOUT AURELIUS

AURELIUS Group is a pan-European investment group with offices in Munich, London, Stockholm, Madrid and Amsterdam. Since it was founded in 2006, AURELIUS has grown from a local turnaround investor to an international multi-asset manager.

