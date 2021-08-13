Disposal of subsidiary and exit from onshore fashion retail business

To focus on its core operation Tallink Grupp AS (the Company) has sold 100% of shares in its wholly owned subsidiary Baltic Retail OÜ to Talwest Grupp OÜ. The main activity of Baltic Retail OÜ, established in January 2018, is onshore fashion retail sales in Estonia and the company owns the franchise rights of five fashion brands and operates eight retail stores in shopping centres in Tallinn.

With the disposal of the shares in Baltic Retail OÜ the Company has exited from onshore fashion retail business and has relinquished the onshore franchise rights of Esprit, Vero Moda, Jack & Jones, SuperDry and United Colors of Benetton brands. The Company and its subsidiaries (the Group) will continue to operate smaller onshore travel retail outlets and the essential goods shop Tallink Express in Tallinn and continues the roll-out of Burger King restaurants in the Baltics.