Core One Labs’ Clinics Submit Application to Treat Patient With Psilocybin Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTC: CLABD), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A3CSSU) (the “Company”) a research and technology company focused in life sciences and on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychedelic assisted psychotherapy is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiaries, Rejuva Mental Health Clinic (“Rejuva”) and Bluejay Mental Health Group Inc. (“Bluejay”), have partnered to assist their patient with completing an application for exemption under section 56(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (the “CDSA” or “Act”) of Canada for the purpose of legally accessing psilocybin for psychedelic-assisted therapy.



In Canada, psychedelics are classified as controlled substances under the CDSA, and are prohibited for all use, unless a successful application for exemption under section 56 of the Act is made to the Federal Minister of Health. Section 56 allows the Federal Minister of Health to exempt persons or controlled substances if “the exemption is necessary for a medical or scientific purpose or is otherwise in the public interest” (Health Canada).

In recent years Health Canada has endeavored to increase access to psychedelic medicine for patients facing mental health challenges, including providing select approvals for exemption under Section 56 of the CDSA. On August 4, 2020, Patty Hadju, Canada’s Federal Minister of Health granted the first legal exemptions from the CDSA under section 56(1), on compassionate grounds, to four Canadians with incurable cancer to receive psilocybin therapy to treat their anxiety.

Bluejay’s wholly owned subsidiary, GreenLeaf Medical Clinic (EST 2011), was one of the first specialized medical cannabis clinics in Canada and continues to assess patients for the appropriateness of medical cannabis into Health Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR). The management team has worked closely with Health Canada, developing a strong understanding for compliance. They have also led educators in cannabinoid therapy and have worked with thousands of patients, doctors and cultivators. Bluejay intends to be one of the first clinics to have its patients granted the section 56(1) exemption as it has been at the forefront of the progressive health movement for years.