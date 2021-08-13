checkAd

Rueil Malmaison, 13 August 2021

VINCI Airports – Releases of London Gatwick Airport

London Gatwick Airport, a 50.01% subsidiary of VINCI Airports, today released its half-year 2021 results, including the compliance certificate as at 30 June 2021 (which sets out the level of the financial covenants associated with the financial structure).

Given the exceptional circumstances affecting air travel, the company states that it has entered into discussions with its lenders to temporarily waive its financial covenants.

The documents released can be found on the following links:
https://www.gatwickairport.com/business-community/about-gatwick/invest ...

https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/79IU/gfl-waiver-annou ...

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, construction and energy businesses, employing more than 217,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

 This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.  

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82
media.relations@vinci.com

 

Attachment





