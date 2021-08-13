Musk Metals Completes Field Survey on Its Elon Lithium Property

The Survey The Company recently completed a high-resolution heliborne magnetic survey conducted by Prospectair Geosurveys Inc (see news release dates April 26 th , 2021) that identified magnetic anomalies that could relate to felsic or intermediate intrusions hosted into volcanics, which was Phase 1 of a three Phase exploration program. Following this survey, Musk Metals started Phase 2 which include data compilation, geological mapping, trenching and sampling. Phase 3 should be conducted during the fall and would consist of diamond drilling and metallurgical testing.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Musk Metals Corp. (“Musk Metals” or the “Company”) (CSE: MUSK) (OTC: EMSKF) (FSE: 1I30) is pleased to announce the completion of its first ground survey on its 100% owned Elon Lithium Property, located approximately 600 meters northeast of the Lithium Amérique du Nord project, which produced over 907,000 tonnes of material, at 1.40% LiO2 from 1955 to 1965 (Boily et al, 1989).

Field Observations

Exploration work shows that a thick layer of sand covers the center and northern part of the Property, while more outcrops and till are available on the southern part. The survey discovered outcrops and boulders that demonstrate that the geology of the Property is a favorable host for lithium mineralization. Boulders and outcrops showed gabbros associated with felsic and mafic intrusions. Some of the outcrops are associated with chloritic and potassic alterations. Mineralization associated with the outcrops includes pyrite, pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite ranging from traces to 5% content (pyrite). Multiple samples are also interesting for their gold and base metals potential.

The main low magnetic anomalies found during the previous airborne survey has yet to be explained. On the southern part of the Property, soils samples in till were taken and should allow the Company to better define where potential lithium mineralization may be found in relation to the magnetic low, by using glacial drift directions and assay results. Finally, multiple boulders (glacial floats) were also sampled during this work phase. Sampled boulders include gabbros, felsic intrusions and also quartz veins (associated with copper mineralization).