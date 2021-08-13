checkAd

Nouveau Monde Has Submitted a Patent Application for its Proprietary Green Thermochemical Purification Technology

  • Nouveau Monde’s proprietary technology offers a greener and more sustainable alternative to that currently used in the traditional anode material production
  • This technology is expected to be used in the Company’s Phase 1 purification facilities in Bécancour which are in the process of being commissioned
  • Nouveau Monde’s Phase 1 purification facility is the first of its kind built in the Western World
  • The same proprietary technology will likewise be expected to be used in the development of the large-scale Phase 2 commercial plant which is currently advancing in parallel
  • Using raw material from its own mining project, Nouveau Monde’s advanced technology produces high-purity graphite materials intended to meet the industry specifications for usage in the anode part of lithium-ion batteries, fuel cells and other specialty applications

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NMG, TSXV: NOU) has submitted a patent application for its proprietary thermochemical purification technology to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office as part of its intellectual property strategy. Leveraging Québec’s abundant, clean, and affordable hydropower, the Company’s technology avoids using hydrofluoric acid in favor of high temperatures and the addition of chlor-based reagent.

Tests in labs and at third-party facilities have already demonstrated the technology’s performance and the products’ high purity, reaching 99.95% and over. The Company’s Phase 1 purification facilities are in the final stages of commissioning, prior to starting production, process optimization and material qualification with potential customers. At the same time, Nouveau Monde is carrying out its definitive feasibility study for the Phase 2 plant in Bécancour, QC, Canada. The Company’s 200,000 m2 industrial site, adjacent to the Phase 1 location, is intended to consolidate manufacturing facilities for the production of 42,000 tpa of lithium-ion battery anode material and 3,000 tpa of purified flakes for specialty applications.

In addition to energy applications, Nouveau Monde’s thermochemical process has shown to be effective at purifying larger particle sizes that are expected to allow the Company to supply high-purity, carbon-neutral graphite flakes for bipolar plates used in fuel cells, foils for heat dissipation in electronics (5G), expandable graphite for fire retardant applications and other specialty products.

