DGAP-News Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG: W&W Group nearly doubles half-year profit

DGAP-News: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG: W&W Group nearly doubles half-year profit

13.08.2021 / 09:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ludwigsburg, 13 August 2021

W&W Group nearly doubles half-year profit

- Growth posted for new business - market share gained.

- Net measurement gain improves substantially - claims in the first half of the year still moderate.

- Digital brand Adam Riese grows at an accelerated pace, with more than 200,000 customers.

- Severe storms in Germany will adversely impact the loss ratio in the third quarter.

- Higher forecast for consolidated net profit for 2021 as a whole confirmed at EUR 280 to 330 million.

The Wüstenrot & Württembergische Group (W&W) enjoyed a highly successful first half of 2021, nearly doubling consolidated net profit. After-tax profit rose from EUR 107.0 million for the comparable period last year to EUR 196.2 million. The net measurement gain improved substantially, due also to the favourable environment for equities. Claims development was moderate in the first half of the year. New business continued at a brisk pace, leading to gains in market share. Overall, the range of digital products and services was expanded once again in the first six months of the year. The new digital and strategic venture embarked upon five years ago is continuing to show positive effects.

Jürgen A. Junker, Chairman of the Executive Board of W&W AG: "The very good development posted for the first six months of 2021 shows that the strategic initiatives we initiated in the W&W Group have been successful. In terms of new business, our growth surpasses the market average, and we are developing strong, innovative products that are resonating very well with customers. We are also attracting new customers with our digital products and increasing our efficiency thanks to faster processes and our cost management. In this regard, innovation, digitalisation and close personal service remain the cornerstones for transformation, which our teams throughout the Group are bringing about a little bit more each and every day. And despite the uncertainties surrounding the progression of the coronavirus pandemic, we are also confident about the second half of the year, because we know how strong the W&W Group has now become. That said, we currently expect that claims for the year as a whole will be considerably higher than the figure for the previous year due to the flooding catastrophe in July. However, we had proactively obtained reinsurance to cover such a contingency. We are assisting our customers in coping with this disaster by providing fast, straightforward help."

